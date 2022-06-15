Difference between revisions of "Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi"
'''Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi'''
'''Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi''' a in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. A 2001 United Nations report and a 2002 Global witness report alleged that Nyathi was involved in the operations of [[Cosleg Private Limited]] a company implicated in the plunder of natural resources in the DRC.
==References==
==References==
<references />
[[Category:Zimbabwe National Army]]
Latest revision as of 13:45, 15 June 2022
|Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi
|Born
|Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi
September 12, 1960
Mapate Village, Gwanda, Matabeleland South
|Died
|June 5, 2022 (aged 61)
Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital
|Resting place
|National Heroes Acre, Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Manama Secondary School
|Occupation
|Military
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Defence Forces
|Home town
|Gwanda
|Spouse(s)
|Noleen Nyathi
Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi was a retired Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. A 2001 United Nations report and a 2002 Global witness report alleged that Nyathi was involved in the operations of Cosleg Private Limited a company implicated in the plunder of natural resources in the DRC.
Background and Education
He was born on 12 September 1960 in Mapate Village, Gwanda in Matabeleland South Province. He was married to Noleen Nyathi. He did his primary education at Mapate Primary School from 1966 to 1972 before proceeding to Manama Secondary School from 1973 to 1976 where he was recruited together with other pupils to join the liberation war in 1977.[1]
Career
He joined the liberation war under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana on 27 January in 1977 and his brilliance in the Zambian military training camp saw him being hand-picked for further training in the then Soviet Union now Russia. At Independence he was attested into the Zimbabwe national Army (ZNA) where he rose through the ranks to Major-General on retirement.
He held key appointments in the army and rose through the ranks including being Major in 1984, Lieutenant-Colonel in 1990, Colonel in 1997, Brigadier-General in 2010, and Major-General in 2020. He also attended several ZNA courses and attained numerous medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation.
Death
In a statement by Alphios Makotore, ZNA Director Army Public Relations, Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi died on Sunday 5 June 2022 morning at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare.
“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant General David Sigauke regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi.
“Maj Gen Nyathi died on Sunday morning, 05 June 2022 at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare,” read the statement.[2]