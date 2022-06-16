|
|
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
'''Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi''' was a retired Major-General in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. A 2001 United Nations report and a 2002 Global witness report alleged that Nyathi was involved in the operations of [[Cosleg Private Limited]] a company implicated in the plunder of natural resources in the DRC.
|+
'''Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi''' was a retired Major-General in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. A 2001United Nations report and a 2002Global witness report alleged that Nyathiwas involved in the operations of [[Cosleg Private Limited]] a company implicated in the plunder of natural resources in the DRC.
|
|
|−
==
Background and Education== |+
====
|−
He was born on 12 September 1960 in Mapate Village, [[Gwanda]] in [[Matabeleland South Province]]. He was married to Noleen Nyathi . He did his primary education at Mapate Primary School from 1966 to 1972 before proceeding to Manama Secondary School from 1973 to 1976 where he was recruited together with other pupils to join the liberation war in 1977.< ref name="Herald"> Farirai Machivenyika, [https: //www.herald.co.zw/hero-maj-gen-nyathi-burial-today/], '' The Herald, Published: 13 June , 2022, Accessed: 15 June, 2022''</ ref> |+
12 September 1960in Mapate Village, [[Gwanda]] in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
|
|+
to Noleen Nyathi. <>
|
|+
: ''June 2022''</>
|
|
|−
==Career== |+
Army on the in [[]].
|−
He joined the liberation war under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana on 27 January in 1977 and his brilliance in the Zambian military training camp saw him being hand-picked for further training in the then Soviet Union now Russia. At Independence he was attested into the [[ Zimbabwe national Army]] (ZNA) where he rose through the ranks to Major-General on retirement. |
|
|
|−
He held key appointments in the army and rose through the ranks including being Major in 1984, Lieutenant- Colonel in 1990, Colonel in 1997, Brigadier-General in 2010, and Major-General in 2020. He also attended several ZNA courses and attained numerous medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation. |+
the Major , -in, , , ,
|
|
|−
==
Death== |+
====
|−
In a statement by [[ Alphios Makotore]], ZNA Director Army Public Relations, Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi died on Sunday 5 June 2022 morning at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in [[Harare]]. |+
|
|+
[[] ], , June2022
|
|
|−
“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) , Lieutenant General David Sigauke regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi. |+
|
|+
Zimbabwe National Army(ZNA) to MajorGeneral .
|
|
|−
“Maj Gen Nyathi died on Sunday morning, 05 June 2022 at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare,” read the statement.<ref name="NR">Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/06/07/major-general-rtd-sikhulile-nyathi-dies-while-in -army-hospital/], '' Nehanda Radio, Published: 7 June, 2022, Accessed: 15 June, 2022'' </ref> |+
the in , -in , '', , ''
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
|
|Line 102:
|Line 109:
|
==References==
|
==References==
|
<references />
|
<references />
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
[[Category:Zimbabwe National Army]]
|
[[Category:Zimbabwe National Army]]
|Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi
|Born
|Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi
(1960-09-12)September 12, 1960
Mapate Village, Gwanda, Matabeleland South
|Died
|June 5, 2022(2022-06-05) (aged 61)
Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital
|Resting place
|National Heroes Acre, Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Manama Secondary School
|Occupation
|Military
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Defence Forces
|Home town
|Gwanda
|Spouse(s)
|Noleen Nyathi
Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi was a retired Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. A 2001 United Nations report and a 2002 Global witness report alleged that Nyathi was involved in the operations of Cosleg Private Limited a company implicated in the plunder of natural resources in the DRC.
Personal Details
'Born: 12 September 1960 in Mapate Village, Gwanda in Matabeleland South Province.
Marriage: to Noleen Nyathi.
Death: 5 June 2022.
In a statement by Alphios Makotore, ZNA Director Army Public Relations, Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi died on Sunday 5 June 2022 morning at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare.
“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant General David Sigauke regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi. [1]
School / Education
Primary Education: Mapate Primary School from 1966 to 1972.
Secondary School: Manama Secondary School from 1973 to 1976 where he was recruited together with other pupils to join the liberation war in 1977. [2]
Service/Career
He joined the Second Chimurenga under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana on 27 January 1977 and his brilliance in the Zambian military training camp saw him being hand-picked for further training in the then Soviet Union now Russia. At Independence he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) where he rose through the ranks to Major-General on retirement.
He held key appointments in the army and rose through the ranks including being Major in 1984, Lieutenant-Colonel in 1990, Colonel in 1997, Brigadier-General in 2010, and Major-General in 2020. He also attended several ZNA courses and attained numerous medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [1], Nehanda Radio, Published: 7 June, 2022, Accessed: 15 June, 2022
- ↑ Farirai Machivenyika, [2], The Herald, Published: 13 June, 2022, Accessed: 15 June, 2022