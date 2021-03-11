|description= Sindiswa Dlathu is a South African actress and musician who currently plays the role of Lindiwe Dikana on The River. She is famously known for playing the role of Thandaza Mokoena in the soapie Muvhango.

Sindiswa Dlathu is a South African actress and musician who currently plays the role of Lindiwe Dikana on The River. She is famously known for playing the role of Thandaza Mokoena in the soapie Muvhango.

Background

Sindi Dlathu has a twin sister named Zanele Sangweni.[1]

Age

Sindiswa Dlathu was born on 4 January 1974, in Meadowlands, in Soweto.[1]

Husband

Sindi Dlathu is married to Okielant Nkosi.

Children

She has two children.

Career

Muvhango

Sindi Dlathu was part of Muvhango since its inception in April 1997. She left in 2017. Speaking on why she decided to quit the show, Dlathu said:

"After 20 years, I've decided to give the Thandaza character a break in order for me to grow as an artist, venture out to explore new opportunities and discover what I can do as an actress and as a human being."

Dlathu's character Thandaza Mokoena appeared on Muvhango until March 2018.[2]

The River

In December 2020, she was appointed co-executive producer of the soapie The River.[3]