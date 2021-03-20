Whilst at the University of Pretoria, Dr Sindi auditioned for a post at what was then known as Radio Tuks. In 1996, she was a newsreader for Radio Tuks. She worked on the campus radio until her graduation. Dr Sindi has shared her medical knowledge in magazines such as ''BONA'', ''True Love'' and ''O'', as well as on radio.

Whilst at the University of Pretoria, Dr Sindi auditioned for a post at what was then known as Radio Tuks. In 1996, she was a newsreader for Radio Tuks. She worked on the campus radio until her graduation. Dr Sindi has shared her medical knowledge in magazines such as ''BONA'', ''True Love'' and ''O'', as well as on radio.

Dr Sindi's husband is [[Marinus Emmanuel van Zyl]]. The two met in 2001 at church.<ref name="J "/> In 2003, when Dr Sindi’s professor heard she was marrying a white Afrikaner, he called her aside during a ward round and asked her not to change her surname. He told her if her surname changed to Van Zyl, it would create an unfair expectation in patients' minds.<ref name="T">Katharine Child, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2018-04-09-whats-the-colour-of-love/ What’s the colour of love?], ''TimesLive'', Published: April 9, 2018, Retrieved: March 20, 2021</ref> Dr Sindi and her husband got married on 7 August 2004.<ref name="Twitter"/>

Dr Sindi was born and raised in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. Her mother is a South African Zulu woman.<ref name="J">The Scenic Drive with Rian, [https://www.jacarandafm.com/shows/scenic-drive-rian/dr-sindi-van-zyl-talks-rian-about-medicine-age-social-media/ Dr Sindi van Zyl talks to Rian about medicine in the age of social media], ''Jacaranda FM'', Published: May 17, 2018 , Retrieved: March 20, 2021</ref> Dr Sindi was born Doreen Sindisiwe Mahamba-Sithole.<ref name="T"/><ref name="Twitter">Dr Sindi, [https://twitter.com/sindivanzyl/status/928067615884480513 sindivanzyl], ''Twitter'', Published: November 8, 2017 , Retrieved: March 20, 2021</ref>

Dr Sindi was born and raised in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. Her mother is a South African Zulu woman.<ref name="J">The Scenic Drive with Rian, [https://www.jacarandafm.com/shows/scenic-drive-rian/dr-sindi-van-zyl-talks-rian-about-medicine-age-social-media/ Dr Sindi van Zyl talks to Rian about medicine in the age of social media], ''Jacaranda FM'', Published: May 17, 2018, Retrieved: March 20, 2021</ref>

Sindi van Zyl popularly known as Dr Sindi is a South African medical doctor and HIV expert.

Background

Dr Sindi was born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe. Her mother is a South African Zulu woman.[1] Dr Sindi was born Doreen Sindisiwe Mahamba-Sithole.[2][3]

Husband

Dr Sindi's husband is Marinus Emmanuel van Zyl. The two met in 2001 at church.[1] In 2003, when Dr Sindi’s professor heard she was marrying a white Afrikaner, he called her aside during a ward round and asked her not to change her surname. He told her if her surname changed to Van Zyl, it would create an unfair expectation in patients' minds.[2] Dr Sindi and her husband got married on 7 August 2004.[3]

Children

Dr Sindi has two children; Nandi and Manie.[3]

Education

She completed her medical degree at the University of Pretoria. Dr Sindi first enrolled for a BSc before proceeding to medicine. She went on to specialise in Primary Health Care. During her BSc studies, Dr Sindi had to do a physiology course in Afrikaans, a challenge which she took in her stride because it was leading her to finally fulfilling a childhood dream of being a medical doctor.[1]

Career

Whilst at the University of Pretoria, Dr Sindi auditioned for a post at what was then known as Radio Tuks. In 1996, she was a newsreader for Radio Tuks. She worked on the campus radio until her graduation. Dr Sindi has shared her medical knowledge in magazines such as BONA, True Love and O, as well as on radio.