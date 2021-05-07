Difference between revisions of "Sinethemba Bati Zulu"
Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu is the youngest daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.
Background
Age
Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu was born in 1989.[1]
Siblings
Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Ntandoyenkosi Zulu[2]
References
- ↑ Part 1: Get to know King Zwelithini's first 14 children, Scarcity News, Published: April 2021, Retrieved: May 7, 2021
- ↑ Nkosikhona Duma , KING ZWELITHINI'S SIBLINGS: BUTHELEZI EXCLUDING US FROM KEY FAMILY MEETINGS, EWN, Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021