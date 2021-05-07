Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sinethemba Bati Zulu"

Page Discussion
Line 1: Line 1:
Princess '''Sinethemba Bati Zulu''' is the youngest daughter of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and his first wife Queen [[Sibongile Dlamini]].
+
[[File:Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu.jpg|thumb|Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu]] Princess '''Sinethemba Bati Zulu''' is the youngest daughter of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and his first wife Queen [[Sibongile Dlamini]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Revision as of 08:56, 7 May 2021

Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu

Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu is the youngest daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Background

Age

Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu was born in 1989.[1]

Siblings

Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Ntandoyenkosi Zulu[2]

Pictured

  • Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu second from right

  • Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu (front) and Princess Nqobangothando (middle)

  • Princess Sinethemba hugging a Brecon Primary School pupil

References

  1. Part 1: Get to know King Zwelithini's first 14 children, Scarcity News, Published: April 2021, Retrieved: May 7, 2021
  2. Nkosikhona Duma , KING ZWELITHINI'S SIBLINGS: BUTHELEZI EXCLUDING US FROM KEY FAMILY MEETINGS, EWN, Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sinethemba_Bati_Zulu&oldid=103600"