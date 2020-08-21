Singita Pamushana Lodge

Singita Pamushana is a delightful reminder of why an African safari is so alluring. Each feature of this Zimbabwe safari lodge in Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve is a celebration of African style and design which enhances the safari experience. Pamushana Lodge is set amongst trees in a raised position overlooking the Malilangwe Dam and sandstone hills.[1]

Overview

An experienced safari guide and tracker will take you on morning and evening game drives into the reserve which is home to a variety of game including endangered species such as Black and White Rhino, Sable and Nyala Antelope, Cheetah, Lion, Leopard and Wild Dog. Guided safari walks are a great way to track game and birding enthusiasts will find plenty to see.

In between activities, enjoy the spectacular lake views from the comfort of the lodge. Singita Pamushana offers indoor and outdoor dining, a bar, wine cellar and library, open-air living areas and expansive teak decks. A cliff-top fire pit and bar deli overlooking the Malilangwe Dam provide the perfect location for alfresco dining and fireside storytelling. There are 2 heated pools and a Jacuzzi in which you can float happily while getting an eyeful of the stunning lakeside setting.

Enjoy beautiful lake views and an array of great wilderness activities at this Zimbabwe safari lodge in Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve. Singita Pamushana Lodge is a haven of relaxation for the whole family.

Accommodation : 1, 2 or 3 bedroom luxury suites and a private 5 bedroom villa

Accommodation

This Zimbabwe safari lodge in Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve has 8 luxurious suites with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms plus a 5 bedroom villa. Children are welcome at Singita Pamushana. Look forward to stylish family-friendly safari accommodation that is vibrant and unique. Each suite at this Zimbabwe lodge in Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve is beautifully appointed with great features to make you feel right at home. All suites at Singita Pamushana Lodge have a private plunge pool.

Singita Pamushana Lodge - one bedroom

Accommodation Types

4 x 1 bedroom Suites (2 adults)

1 x 2 bedroom Family Suite (2 adults, 2 children)

1 x 3 bedroom Family Suite(2 adults, 4 children)

2 x 2 bedroom Suites(4 adults)

1 x 5 bedroom Villa with a private infinity pool

Location

Fly from Johannesburg directly to a local airport for a Zimbabwe safari in Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve. The reserve also has its own airstrip for private charters. Within a few minutes of landing at the Buffalo Range Airport, your Zimbabwe safari begins. Singita Pamushana Lodge is a short and scenic drive away. The private Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve covers 130 000 hectares and is 200km (124 miles) from the South African border.

Directions to Singita Pamushana Lodge, Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve, Zimbabwe

By Air

There are twice weekly scheduled flights from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to Buffalo Range Airport in Zimbabwe. Private air charters can fly to this airport or to the gravel airstrip at Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve.

By Road

Singita Pamushana Lodge is 30km / 19 miles or 15 – 20 minutes drive from Buffalo Range Airport. It is a 6 hours' drive from Harare and 12 hours' drive from Johannesburg.

Activities

On a Zimbabwe safari holiday at Singita Pamushana Lodge enjoy game drives and guided walks, birding, tiger fishing and rock art tours plus yoga and spa activities in a private wildlife reserve.

Get the chance to see endangered Black Rhino plus rare Roan and Sable antelope amongst abundant game and birdlife on a Zimbabwe safari at Singita Pamushana Lodge. Explore the Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve on daily morning and afternoon game drives. Spend time in the photo hide to capture memorable wildlife photos. You may even be able to spot the Rhino while on a guided birding and waking safari in the Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve.

Game fishing is offered in the Malilangwe Dam throughout the year. You can test your skill against one of Africa’s greatest fighting fish, the Tiger Fish, and also have a go at bringing in Bream (Tilapia), Bass and Catfish.

Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve has more than 100 Rock Art sites left behind by Africa’s first people, the San Bushmen. The sites date back to around 2 000 years ago. From Singita Pamushana Lodge you can explore a variety of these sites with your guide on an educational tour. Other activities within a 45 minute radius include tennis and golf on a 9-hole course.

