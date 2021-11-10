Sinikiwe and her husband Reuben Zhiva were married on 31 October 2021 at the Talent Village in [[Mabvuku]].<ref name="HH">Muchaneta Chimuka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/inside-sinikiwe-and-reubens-fairytale-love-affair/ Inside Sinikiwe and Reuben’s fairytale love affair], ''The Herald'', Published: November 6, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021</ref>

| birth_name = Sinikiwe Kademaunga<!-- only use if different from name above -->

Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean motivational speaker and beauty blogger.

Background

Sinikiwe was born without both wrists and dwarfism. She grew up in Rusape`s Gandanzara area and never lived with her parents. Nikki Kademaunga's grandmother took her when she was two years old.[1] She is the last born in a family of five and the only one with a disability.[2]

Children

In February 2021 she revealed that she was pregnant. Nikki did not reveal the name of her partner because she wanted to protect her privacy.

Husband

Reuben Zhiva

Sinikiwe and her husband Reuben Zhiva were married on 31 October 2021 at the Talent Village in Mabvuku.[3]

Education

Sinikiwe Kademaunga attended St Faith’s Primary which was close to where she lived. For her high school education, she walked two kilometres every day to go to school and another two kilometres back after school. She learnt at St Faith‘s Mission. Despite the distance, Kademaunga says her academic life was comfortable.

At Ordinary Level, she had three As four Bs and one C. Nikki proceeded to do her Advanced Levels at the same institution and got 10 points. She studied for a degree in Social Work at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.[1]

Career

Nikki is a motivational speaker and blogger.

Videos

Living Without Hands And Knees

Q n A pregnancy version