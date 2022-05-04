Before the meeting, Sinikiwe had expressed her wish to meet the First Lady during a television programme.<ref name="Heraldd"/>

Sinikiwe was born without both wrists and dwarfism. She grew up in [[Rusape]]`s Gandanzara area and never lived with her parents. Nikki Kademaunga's grandmother took her when she was two years old.<ref name="H">Muchaneta Chimuka & Leroy Dzenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/sinikiwe-redefines-disability/ Sinikiwe redefines disability], ''The Herald'', Published: January 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 3, 2021</ref> She is the last born in a family of five and the only one with a disability.<ref name="B">[https://apostlesibiya.glorymin.net/2018/09/against-all-odds-overcoming-disability.html Against All Odds – Overcoming Disability with Sinikiwe “Nikki” Kademaunga], ''Bishop Pride Sibiya'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 3, 2021</ref > Her mother passed away when she was in Grade Two in 2001 and her father passed away in 2005.<ref name="Heraldd">Tendai Rupapa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/dream-come-true-as-sinikiwe-husband-meet-first-lady/ Dream come true as Sinikiwe, husband meet First Lady], ''The Herald'', Published: April 22, 2022, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref><ref name="HH"/ >

Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean motivational speaker and beauty blogger.

Background

Children

In February 2021 she revealed that she was pregnant. Nikki did not reveal the name of her partner because she wanted to protect her privacy.

Husband

Reuben Zhiva

Sinikiwe and her husband Reuben Zhiva were married on 31 October 2021 at the Talent Village in Mabvuku.[4]

Education

Sinikiwe Kademaunga attended St Faith’s Primary which was close to where she lived. For her high school education, she walked two kilometres every day to go to school and another two kilometres back after school. She learnt at St Faith‘s Mission. Despite the distance, Kademaunga says her academic life was comfortable.

At Ordinary Level, she had three As four Bs and one C. Nikki proceeded to do her Advanced Levels at the same institution and got 10 points. She studied for a degree in Social Work at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.[1]

Career

Nikki Kademaunga is a motivational speaker and blogger.

Meeting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

On 20 April 2022, Sinikiwe Kademaunga and her husband met First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at Zimbabwe House. They also got the chance to have tea with Auxillia Mnangagwa who gave them a sewing machine, 20 meters of fabric and all other accessories to start a sewing project to sustain themselves and also sew reusable sanitary pads to assist other women with disabilities.

Before the meeting, Sinikiwe had expressed her wish to meet the First Lady during a television programme.[3]

