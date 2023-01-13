Before she was taken to the cemetery, Mpofu was given a final guard of honour by the Lady Chevrons and other cricketers at Queens Sports Club.

A post-mortem to determine the cause of her death was due to be carried out.

After ending her playing career, Mpofu ventured into coaching and scoring. She became an integral part of Zimbabwe Cricket’s game development structures at provincial and national levels.

Sinikiwe "Sneeze" Mpofu was a former cricketer and the Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team Assistant Coach at the time of her death.

She died on 7 January 2023 less than a month after her husband, Shepherd Makunura, was laid to rest. Mpofu was 37 years old.[1]

Personal Details

Sinikiwe Mpofu was born on 21 February 1985 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

She was married to Shepherd Makunura the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team Fielding Coach and Southern Rocks Head Coach who died on 15 December 2022.

The couple had two children.

Education

Mpofu did her secondary education at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo where she started playing cricket.

Career

Playing Career

Mpofu was an all-rounder who was part of the history-making team that represented Zimbabwe Women in their first-ever international cricket match in December 2006.

She started playing cricket while she was still a student at Mpopoma High School and went on to feature for the provincial side Westerns.

In 2007, Mpofu joined Takashinga Cricket Club and also made it into the Northerns team after she moved to Harare to pursue further education.

Coaching Career

Mpofu was the first Zimbabwean female cricketer to transition from being a player to a national team coach.

After ending her playing career, Mpofu ventured into coaching and scoring. She became an integral part of Zimbabwe Cricket’s game development structures at provincial and national levels.

As the Head Coach of the Mountaineers Women, Mpofu won the inaugural Fifty50 Challenge – Zimbabwe’s provincial one-day championship for women – in the 2020/21 season.

During the 2021/22 season, she led the Mountaineers Women to another final, finishing as runners-up in the Women’s T20 Cup.

Events

Mpofu's husband, Shepherd Makunura, died on 15 December 2022.

Death

Mpofu died on 7 January 2023. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility after she collapsed at her home in Masvingo.

Burial

Sinikiwe was buried on 11 January 2023 in the afternoon at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.[2]

Her funeral service started at UCCSA in Njube suburb where she grew up and was attended by hundreds of people who came to pay their last respects.

Before she was taken to the cemetery, Mpofu was given a final guard of honour by the Lady Chevrons and other cricketers at Queens Sports Club.