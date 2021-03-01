Difference between revisions of "Sinikiwe Mutanda"

In July 2018, Sinikiwe Mutanda was elected to Ward 10 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3845 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Bulawayo Municipality with 3845 votes, beating Lamech France Lumbile of Zanu PF with 1707 votes, Fortune Waldermar Khumalo of MDC-T with 1059 votes, Peter Sadza, independent with 905 votes, Cacisani Ndlovu of PRC with 425 votes, Neville Nkosophile Ndlovu of ZIM FIRST with 317 votes, Edward Nkomeni of ZAPU with 304 votes, Kenani Ncube of MRP wtih 190 votes, Washington Magombedze of ERA with 141 votes, Nosizo Moyo of NPF with 103 votes, Carolina Moyo of BZA with 93 votes and Josephine Phiri of ZIPP with 69 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

