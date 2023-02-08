|
|
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
'''Sipho Dube''' is
a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[ Beitbridge Constituency]]. |+
'''Sipho Dube''' is MDC-T . was elected into parliament in July 2013[[]].
|
|
|−
==
Background== |+
====
|−
Sipoho Dube was born on 8/3 /1959 in Bulawayo |+
3 1959 in Bulawayo
|
|
|−
==
Political career== |+
====
|−
##Career## |+
|
|
|−
{| class="
pintablefloat" |+
|−
|+
Related Profiles You Might Want to See |+
|−
|-
class="pintablemore" |+
{| class=""
|−
| |
|+
|+
|−
* [[ Zimbabwe]] |+
|−
* [[ Ministry of Finance]] |+
|−
* [[ Robert Mugabe]] |+
|-
|−
* [[ Morgan Tsvangirai]] |+
|
|−
* [[ Tendai Biti]] |+
|
|−
* [[ Welshman Ncube]] |+
[[]]
|
|+
|
|+
[[]]
|
|+
|
|+
[[] ]
|
|+
|
|+
[[]]
|
|+
|
|+
[[]] [[]]
|
|}
|
|}
|
|
|−
{{#seo: |
|−
|title=About Sipoho Dube - Pindula, Local Knowledge |
|−
|titlemode=replace |
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia Sipoho Dube |
|−
|description= |
|−
}} |
|
|
|
|+
|
|
|
|+
|
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|−
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
==References== |+
|−
<references/> |
|Sipho Dube
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Sipho Dube is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman's proportional representative for Matabeleland South.
Personal Details
Born: 3 August 1959 in Bulawayo.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
Further Reading
References