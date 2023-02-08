Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sipho Dube"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Sipho Dube''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Beitbridge Constituency]].  
+
'''Sipho Dube''' is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' as a woman's proportional representative for [[Matabeleland South]].  
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Sipoho Dube was born on 8/3/1959 in Bulawayo
+
'''Born:''' 3 August 1959 in [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
  
==Political career==
+
==School / Education==
##Career##
+
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
+
==Service/Career==
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
|- class="pintablemore" 
+
{| class="wikitable"
| |
+
|+ [[Matabeleland South]]
* [[Zimbabwe]]
+
|-
* [[Ministry of Finance]]
+
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
* [[Robert Mugabe]]
+
|-
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
+
| '''[[Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga]]''' || '''[[Nomathemba Ndlovu]]''' || '''[[Abigail Damasane]]'''
* [[Tendai Biti]]
+
|-
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
+
| [[Sibekithemba Njani]] || '''Sipho Dube''' || '''[[Alice Ndhlovu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Elizabeth Ndhlovu]] || [[Patricia Ndlovu]] || '''[[Rossy Mpofu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Thokozile Sibanda]] || [[Peggy Ncube]] || [[Marah Ngwenya]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Helenic Ncube-Socks]] || [[Moreblessing Tembo]] || [[Rennie Kibi]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Thokozile Moyo]] | [[Beauty Kerr]] || [[Patricia Muhadi]]
 
|}
 
|}
  
{{#seo:
 
|title=About Sipoho Dube - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|keywords=Wikipedia Sipoho Dube
 
|description=
 
}}
 
  
 +
==Events==
  
 +
==Further Reading==
  
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Sipoho Dube
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=Matabeleland South, proportional representative
 +
|description= Member of parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
  
  
+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
  
==References==
+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
<references/>
 

Latest revision as of 13:07, 8 February 2023

Sipho Dube
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Sipho Dube is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman's proportional representative for Matabeleland South.

Personal Details

Born: 3 August 1959 in Bulawayo.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Matabeleland South
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga Nomathemba Ndlovu Abigail Damasane
Sibekithemba Njani Sipho Dube Alice Ndhlovu
Elizabeth Ndhlovu Patricia Ndlovu Rossy Mpofu
Thokozile Sibanda Peggy Ncube Marah Ngwenya
Helenic Ncube-Socks Moreblessing Tembo Rennie Kibi
Thokozile Moyo | Beauty Kerr Patricia Muhadi


Events

Further Reading

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sipho_Dube&oldid=122988"