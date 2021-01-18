Sipho Mazibuko is a Zimbabwean model instructor.

On 15 January 2021, Mazibuko posted on Facebook that Jonathan Moyo raped her. She said although she made a police report at the time at Bulawayo Central Police Station, no action was taken except to have her admitted to hospital for psychiatric care.[1]

She wrote:

Well, I have decided to empty my closet and speak out about a man who sexually abused me when I was pregnant and went on to silence me because he was very powerful and untouchable. I went to the police to open a docket against these evil men who had tormented my mind with sexual and emotional abuse.

The police recorded my statement, but nothing was done to investigate my case. Till today my docket died a natural death. After my police report I was admitted and the same men made sure my admission to hospital was turned into a media curse. I was made a fool.

My case didn’t even see the light of day. The police did nothing to those powerful men. They continued with their lives and I languished in a mental hospital. I had given them their names in my docket, but they had to be protected because they were in Government offices, they were ministers.