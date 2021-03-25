Difference between revisions of "Sipho Moyo"

In '''July 2018''', '''Sipho Moyo''' ran for election to Ward 25 [[Bulawayo Municipality]], for MRP, gaining 99 votes, but not being elected.

<blockquote>“They must apologize to Africans for their patronizing attitude and organisational disregard for Africa’s peculiar development priorities whilst covertly promoting an unhealthy neo-colonial, quasi-imperialist agenda. This is nothing short of utter disrespect for ONE’s over three million African members, who have warmly embraced its campaigns, projects and promises. The top echelons at ONE Campaign have never really tolerated open debate, especially with regards to its operatives in Africa. They may pander to the global ethos and ideals of ONE’s more famous co-founder but mostly white managers have essentially hijacked the essence of the organisation and replaced it with their myopic agenda”.<ref name="vg">[https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/one-campaign-must-reform-apologize-africans-says-dr-sipho-moyo/ ONE Campaign must reform, apologize to Africans, says Dr. Sipho Moyo], ''Vanguard Nigeria, Published: 16 March 2018, Retrieved:13 Jan 2019''</ref></blockquote>

In ''' March 2018 ''' , Moyo said that ONE needed reform in African. Moyo who brought the organization to Africa said ONE simply needs to reform its outlook and treatment of Africa.

In ''' 2014 ''' she led the Do Agric Campaign, which called on all African governments to increase investments in agriculture to unlock the opportunities in this sector.

first=James Eberhard|publisher=[[AllAfrica.com]]|location=Washington, DC}}</ref> Before joining ONE, for a period of 18 years, she served at the African Development Bank (AfDB), United Nations (UN) and the World Bank. She is a member of the Global Agenda Council (Africa) of the World Economic Forum and was recently appointed by the former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, to sit on the independent review Panel of the Big Results Now (BRN) Initiative.<ref name="App"/><ref>{{cite web|url=http://www.global-ambassadors.org/people/dr-sipho-s-moyo|title=The Global Ambassadors Program: Dr. Sipho S. Moyo, Africa Executive Director, The ONE Campaign|date=2015| publisher=Global-ambassadors.org (GAO)|last=GAO|accessdate=9 March 2016}}</ref>

Dr. Sipho S Moyo is a development economist and development banker. She is mostly known for her role as the "Director of Cabinet and Chief of Staff in the Office of the President", at the African Development Bank (AfDB) where she assumed office on 1 November 2015.[1][2]

Background & Education

Dr. Moyo was born in Zimbabwe is a native of Zimbabwe. She holds a master's degree in Development Economics (1989) and a Doctorate in Financial Economics (1994).

Career

Founding director for The ONE Campaign.[3][4] Before joining ONE, for a period of 18 years, she served at the African Development Bank (AfDB), United Nations (UN) and the World Bank. She is a member of the Global Agenda Council (Africa) of the World Economic Forum and was recently appointed by the former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, to sit on the independent review Panel of the Big Results Now (BRN) Initiative.[1][5]

In 2014 she led the Do Agric Campaign, which called on all African governments to increase investments in agriculture to unlock the opportunities in this sector.

In March 2018, Moyo said that ONE needed reform in African. Moyo who brought the organization to Africa said ONE simply needs to reform its outlook and treatment of Africa.

“They must apologize to Africans for their patronizing attitude and organisational disregard for Africa’s peculiar development priorities whilst covertly promoting an unhealthy neo-colonial, quasi-imperialist agenda. This is nothing short of utter disrespect for ONE’s over three million African members, who have warmly embraced its campaigns, projects and promises. The top echelons at ONE Campaign have never really tolerated open debate, especially with regards to its operatives in Africa. They may pander to the global ethos and ideals of ONE’s more famous co-founder but mostly white managers have essentially hijacked the essence of the organisation and replaced it with their myopic agenda”.[6]

In July 2018, Sipho Moyo ran for election to Ward 25 Bulawayo Municipality, for MRP, gaining 99 votes, but not being elected.

Controversy

In March 2018, reports emerged from current and former staff of a toxic culture of bullying and abuse under Dr Moyo's term as the African executive director of the ONE Charity. Dr Moyo denied these allegations.