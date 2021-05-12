Difference between revisions of "Sipho Nyawo"
Sipho Nyawo is a South African businessman and the husband of Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu.
Background
Wife
Sipho Nyawo and Princess Bukhosibemvelo married at Durban's Botanic Gardens on 15 August 2009. Nyawo reportedly paid, in full, his lobola of 120 cows.[1]
References
