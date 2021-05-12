Pindula

(Created page with "'''Sipho Nyawo''' is a South African businessman and the husband of Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu. ==Background== ===Wife=== '''Bukhosibemvelo Zulu''' Sipho Ny...")
Sipho Nyawo is a South African businessman and the husband of Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu.

Background

Wife

Bukhosibemvelo Zulu

Sipho Nyawo and Princess Bukhosibemvelo married at Durban's Botanic Gardens on 15 August 2009. Nyawo reportedly paid, in full, his lobola of 120 cows.[1]

References

  1. Siphilile Shemembe and Mhlengi Shangase, Zulu king's daughter ties the knot in Durban, IOL, Published: August 17, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
