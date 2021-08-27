Difference between revisions of "Sipho Nyawo"
Revision as of 19:10, 27 August 2021
Sipho Nyawo was a South African businessman and the husband of Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu.
Background
Wife
Sipho Nyawo and Princess Bukhosibemvelo married at Durban's Botanic Gardens on 15 August 2009. Nyawo reportedly paid, in full, his lobola of 120 cows.[1]
Career
At the time of his marriage to Princess Bukhosibemvelo, Sipho Nyawo was a director of Amathonga Institute, which helps emerging entrepreneurs in South Africa.[2]
In 2008, Nyawo and Ntuzuma church’s pastor Asanda Qangule were behind the Post-Polokwane Conversations (PPC), a series of “round table discussions” which were an attempt to “demystify” the ANC national conference in Polokwane for people at ground level. The discussions began at the Ntuzuma Full Gospel Community Church north of Durban — where Jacob Zuma was made an honorary pastor.[3]
Transnet
Nyawo was dismissed as Transnet executive director in 1996 for credit card abuse. Nyawo, formerly chief executive of Portnet, racked up 181 alleged cases of abuse of his company credit card between February 1994 and December 1995.
Nyawo was fired after 65 of the charges were validated in an investigation ordered by Sicgau and carried out by retired judge John Trengove. The charges – worth around R50 000 – include unauthorised ATM withdrawals, paying for first-class plane tickets, fast food and gynaecological bills for a third party.
After his dismissal, Nyawo took Transnet and minister Stella Sigcau to court.
Sigcau’s office said the allegations of card abuse at the time of Nyawo’s appointment were unproven. The claims might have been floating around since the end of 1995, but Nyawo had always denied them.[3][4]
Jacob Zuma Ties
In 2008, Mail & Guardian reported that Nyawo had strong links to Friends of Jacob Zuma Trust chairperson Barnabas Xulu.[3]
Death
Sipho Nyawo died on 27 August 2021.
References
- ↑ Siphilile Shemembe and Mhlengi Shangase, Zulu king's daughter ties the knot in Durban, IOL, Published: August 17, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
- ↑ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban, Bella Naija, Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 12, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Niren Tolsi, JZ steals the sermon, Mail&Guardian, Published: August 30, 2008, Retrieved: May 12, 2021
- ↑ The Transnet `train smash’, Mail&Guardian, Published: November 15, 1996, Retrieved: May 12, 2021