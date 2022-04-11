Difference between revisions of "Sipho Zwana"
Dr Sipho Leonard Vivian Zwana was the first black Zimbabwean anaesthetist. He retired in 2013 after 52 years as a medical practitioner. He is also the first Ndebele to qualify as a Medical Doctor. Dr Zwana practised in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
Background
Zwana was the son of Reverend Solomon Sotshangani Zwana and Mrs. Maria Thebe Zwana. Sipho Zwana was born in a family of six including brothers Christopher and Japhet Zwana, sister Lucy Zimuto and younger brothers David and Sibusiso Zwana.[1]
He was survived by a daughter Thandeka Zwana.
Education
He qualified as a medical doctor, at the University of Natal Medical School, South Africa in 1960. In 1970, Sipho Zwana was also recognised as the first black Zimbabwean anaesthetist when he was granted a Diploma of Fellowship in the Faculty of Anaesthetics, Royal College of Surgeons (FFARCS).[2]
Career
Sipho Zwana was the first black doctor to work at Mpilo Hospital.[3] He was the medical superintendent for both Parirenyatwa Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals.
Death
Dr Sipho Zwana died on 16 February 2019.[4]
