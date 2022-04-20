At the University of Natal Medical School, Zwana was a classmate of [[McLeod Chitiyo]] who was the first indigenous Zimbabwean pathologist.<ref name="TH">Dr David Parirenyatwa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chitiyo-leaves-indelible-imprint-on-medical-scene/ Chitiyo leaves indelible imprint on medical scene], ''The Herald'', Published: March 2, 2016, Retrieved: April 6, 2022</ref>

He qualified as a medical doctor, at the University of Natal Medical School, South Africa in 1960. In 1970, Sipho Zwana was also recognised as the first black Zimbabwean anaesthetist when he was granted a Diploma of Fellowship in the Faculty of Anaesthetics, Royal College of Surgeons (FFARCS).<ref name="P">[https://www.psmi.co.zw/2014/10/23/a-befitting-farewell-to-zimbabwe-s-first-black-anaesthetist-dr-sipho-zwana/ A Befitting Farewell To Zimbabwe’s First Black Anaesthetist, Dr Sipho Zwana], ''PSMI'', Published: October 23, 2014, Retrieved: April 11, 2022</ref>

He qualified as a medical doctor, at the University of Natal Medical School, South Africa in 1960. In 1970, Sipho Zwana was also recognised as the first black Zimbabwean anaesthetist when he was granted a Diploma of Fellowship in the Faculty of Anaesthetics, Royal College of Surgeons (FFARCS).<ref name="P">[https://www.psmi.co.zw/2014/10/23/a-befitting-farewell-to-zimbabwe-s-first-black-anaesthetist-dr-sipho-zwana/ A Befitting Farewell To Zimbabwe’s First Black Anaesthetist, Dr Sipho Zwana], ''PSMI'', Published: October 23, 2014, Retrieved: April 11, 2022</ref>

Dr Sipho Leonard Vivian Zwana was the first black Zimbabwean anaesthetist. He retired in 2013 after 52 years as a medical practitioner. He is also the first Ndebele to qualify as a Medical Doctor. Dr Zwana practised in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Background

Zwana was the son of Reverend Solomon Sotshangani Zwana and Mrs. Maria Thebe Zwana. Sipho Zwana was born in a family of six including brothers Christopher and Japhet Zwana, sister Lucy Zimuto and younger brothers David and Sibusiso Zwana.[1]

He was survived by a daughter Thandeka Zwana.





Education

He qualified as a medical doctor, at the University of Natal Medical School, South Africa in 1960. In 1970, Sipho Zwana was also recognised as the first black Zimbabwean anaesthetist when he was granted a Diploma of Fellowship in the Faculty of Anaesthetics, Royal College of Surgeons (FFARCS).[2]

At the University of Natal Medical School, Zwana was a classmate of McLeod Chitiyo who was the first indigenous Zimbabwean pathologist.[3]

Career

Sipho Zwana was the first black doctor to work at Mpilo Hospital.[4] He was the medical superintendent for both Parirenyatwa Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Death

Dr Sipho Zwana died on 16 February 2019.[5]