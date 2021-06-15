Siphosami Malunga is a Zimbabwean human rights activist and the executive director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).

Background

He is the son of the late PF Zapu stalwart and national hero, Sydney Malunga.

Education

Malunga has degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the University of Oslo.[1]

Career

Siphosami Malunga is the executive director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA). Previously, he held various positions in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including as Senior Governance Advisor, Democratic Governance Practice Team Leader, and Regional Policy Advisor–Governance. Between January 2001 and July 2003, Malunga was in Timor Leste as Trial Attorney in the Special Panel for Serious Crimes, where he was trained in transitional justice through trials of civilian, military and political leaders for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and violations of the laws and customs of war. In November 2003, he moved to Afghanistan to become UNDP Programme Manager on the Rebuilding the Justice System of Afghanistan Programme. In 2007 he became the governance and conflict advisor at the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre. He has published extensively in the public media, particularly around democracy and governance.[1]

Siezure of Farm

On 14 June 2021, Malunga's son Siphosami said the Lands Ministry notified him that they are coming on 15 June 2021 to take a privately owned farm, peg it and give it to people they have allocated it to. The farm is co-owned by Malunga with businessman, Charles Moyo, and Zephania Dlamini, a scientist working at the National University of Science and Technology.[2]