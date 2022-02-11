Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography

Difference between revisions of "Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu"
|Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu
|Born
|Malalume village, Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province
|Spouse(s)
|Evelyn Ndlovu
|Children
|3
Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of ZANU-PF.
Background
Wife & Children
Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is Evelyn Ndlovu. The couple has three children together.[1]
Political Career
In 2013, Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu was elected Member of Parliament for Bulilima East.[2]
References
- ↑ BIOGRAPHY, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022
- ↑ Zanu-PF celebrates, The Herald, Published: August 14, 2013, Retrieved: February 11, 2022