Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu
Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography
Spouse(s)Evelyn Ndlovu
Children3


Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of ZANU-PF.

Background

Wife & Children

Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is Evelyn Ndlovu. The couple has three children together.[1]

Political Career

In 2013, Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu was elected Member of Parliament for Bulilima East.[2]

References

