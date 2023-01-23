In 2013, Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu was elected Member of Parliament for Bulilima East. <ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-celebrates/ Zanu-PF celebrates], ''The Herald'', Published: August 14, 2013, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>

* '''Pilate Ndebele''' of MDC 1 004 votes or 8 . 32 percent , .

* [[ Norman Mpofu ]] of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31 . 43 percent,

* [[ Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu |Mathias S. Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Bulilima]] East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu 's wife is [[ Evelyn Ndlovu ]]. The couple has three children together.<ref name="MOPSE"> [ http://mopse . co . zw/minister/biography BIOGRAPHY] , '' Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education '' , Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Marriage:''' Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is [[Evelyn Ndlovu]]. The couple has three children together. <ref name="MOPSE">[http://mopse.co.zw/minister/biography BIOGRAPHY], ''Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>

'''Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[ Zanu PF]].

'''Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[ ZANU- PF]].



Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is Evelyn Ndlovu. The couple has three children together. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:

Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,

Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,

Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent

Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.

Total 12 068 votes



[2]

Events

References