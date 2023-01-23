Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu"

Page Discussion
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 82: Line 82:
  
  
'''Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[ZANU-PF]].
+
'''Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu PF]].
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
'''Born:''' <br/>
 +
'''Marriage:''' Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is [[Evelyn Ndlovu]]. The couple has three children together. <ref name="MOPSE">[http://mopse.co.zw/minister/biography BIOGRAPHY], ''Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>
  
===Wife & Children===
+
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is [[Evelyn Ndlovu]]. The couple has three children together.<ref name="MOPSE">[http://mopse.co.zw/minister/biography BIOGRAPHY], ''Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>
+
==Service/Career==
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Bulilima]] East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu|Mathias S. Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,
 +
* [[Norman Mpofu]] of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,
 +
* [[Solani Moyo]], Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent
 +
* '''Pilate Ndebele''' of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.
 +
'''Total''' '''12 068 votes'''
  
==Political Career==
 
  
In 2013, Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu was elected Member of Parliament for Bulilima East.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-celebrates/ Zanu-PF celebrates], ''The Herald'', Published: August 14, 2013, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>
+
<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-celebrates/ Zanu-PF celebrates], ''The Herald'', Published: August 14, 2013, Retrieved: February 11, 2022</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Events==
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 98: Line 108:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography
+
|title= Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu, Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography, Evelyn Ndlovu husband
+
|keywords= Evelyn Ndlovu, Bulilima East,  
|description=  
+
|description= Zanu-PF Politicians
|image=  
+
|image= Ndlovu-Siqhoza-Mathias.jpg
 
|image_alt= Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography
 
|image_alt= Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 10:53, 23 January 2023

Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu
Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu Biography
Spouse(s)Evelyn Ndlovu
Children3


Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

Born:
Marriage: Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is Evelyn Ndlovu. The couple has three children together. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:

  • Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,
  • Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,
  • Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent
  • Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.

Total 12 068 votes


[2]

Events

References

  1. BIOGRAPHY, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022
  2. Zanu-PF celebrates, The Herald, Published: August 14, 2013, Retrieved: February 11, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Siqhoza_Mathias_Ndlovu&oldid=122669"