==References==
Latest revision as of 10:53, 23 January 2023
|Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu
|Spouse(s)
|Evelyn Ndlovu
|Children
|3
Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF.
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu's wife is Evelyn Ndlovu. The couple has three children together. [1]
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:
- Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,
- Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,
- Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent
- Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.
Total 12 068 votes
Events
References
- ↑ BIOGRAPHY, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2022
- ↑ Zanu-PF celebrates, The Herald, Published: August 14, 2013, Retrieved: February 11, 2022