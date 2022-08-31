Difference between revisions of "Siqokoqela Mphoko"

In 2022, Soqokoqela handed himself to police after being accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old niece. He said he had run away from the police station the previous day "because I felt that there was no fairness in my case" but he was now surrendering himself since he believes in the judiciary system .

'''Siqokoqela Mphoko''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, non-executive director of [[Choppies Zimbabwe]] and son to [[Phelekezela Mphoko]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/07/mphoko-sons-bail-revoked-for-interfering-with-witnesses/ Mphoko Son's Bail Revoked For Interfering With Witnesses ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref>

ARREST

In 2018, Siqokelo, a non-executive director in Choppies Zimbabwe was arrested and charged with 170 counts of fraud. In December of 2018, his bail conditions were revoked after he breached his bail conditions by interfering with state witnesses.

Rape Charges in 2022

In 2022, Soqokoqela handed himself to police after being accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old niece. He said he had run away from the police station the previous day "because I felt that there was no fairness in my case" but he was now surrendering himself since he believes in the judiciary system.



