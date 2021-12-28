Pindula

[[File:Butauu S.jpg|thumb|right|Sirizani Butau]] '''Sirizani Butau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] known for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021.
 +
 
 +
'''Sirizani Butau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] known for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Sirizani Butau
Sirizani Butau Biography
ResidenceKadoma
OccupationTruck driver
Known forRescuing people who were trapped in a burning Beta bus
Spouse(s)Wadzanai Sibanda Butau
Children3
RelativesTrevor

Sirizani Butau is a Zimbabwean known for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021.

Background

Butau is a truck driver. He resides in Kadoma.[1] He has a brother named Trevor.[2]

EcoCash number

Sirizani Butau's EcoCash number is +263773024849.[3]

Wife & Children

Sirizani Butau and wife Wadzanai Sibanda

Sirizani Butau is married to Wadzanai Sibanda Butau. Butau and his wife Wadzani have three children.[1]

Beta Bus Accident

Sirizani Butau was not involved in the accident but hastily rushed to assist eight people out of the bus that caught fire after colliding with a fuel tanker. On the day the accident happened, Butau was travelling from Beira to Zambia. He suffered third-degree burns.

He was taken to a hospital in Mutare but his family requested to have him discharged so that he could be treated in Kadoma where they reside because his continued stay in Mutare would have taken a toll in terms of accommodation and other related costs. He was treated at Kadoma General Hospital.[1][4]

Sirizani Butau was transferred to Queen Mary Hospital which offered him free medication.

The administrator of the hospital Mrs Talent Murambasvina made the request to the owner of the hospital Dr Maher Fahmi Khalil Youssef who obliged after hearing of Sirizani Butau's heroics.[5]

Five people perished in the accident while 60 others were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after sustaining injuries of varying proportions.[3]

Pictures

  • Sirizani Butau in Hospital

  • Sirizani Butau injuries

Aftermath

Once his EcoCash mobile number was put on social media, Zimbabweans sent him money until his wallet reached its limit leaving many, who wanted to honour him, shut out.[2] Econet reportedly approached the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in a bid to have Sirizani Butau exempted from Ecocash limits.[3]

Madam Boss pledged US$500 towards Butau and his family. TN Bakery made a commitment to donate US$1 000 while Hotplate Grill made an undertaking to donate meals to cover the duration of his hospital stay.[6]

A Twitter personality known only as @thegiverzim donated $250 000 to Butau.

In a message on Twitter, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the Government would honour Butau for rescuing people out of the bus that caught fire after colliding with a fuel tanker.[1]

MDC Alliance members in Mashonaland West Province visited Butau when he was admitted at Kadoma General Hospital and donated foodstuffs. They pledged to contribute monetarily on his road towards full recovery.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Zvamaida Murwira and Mukudzei Chingwere, Accident hero to be honoured, The Herald, Published: December 27, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Blessed Mhlanga, Zimbos honour Butau, NewsDay, Published: Decemebre 26, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 3.2 Econet Seeks RBZ Exemption As Batau’s Ecocash Reaches Limit, Pindula News, Published: December 25, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021
  4. James Muonwa, Chamisa’s Activists Visit Mutare Bus Disaster Hero Butau, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: December 28, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021
  5. iHarare.com, Free Medication For Local Hero Sirizani, Facebook, Published: December 27, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021
  6. Leroy Dzenga and Wallace Ruzvidzo, Accident: Hero emerges, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 26, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021


