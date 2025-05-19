Sisa Ndebele is a Zimbabwean footballer playing in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League for the Midlands Province based side, Platinum Royals as an attacking midfielder.

Background

Sisa Ndebele was born on 21 August 2004 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo to Cora and Cannious Ndebele. She is originally from Zhombe and was born in a family of four where she is the first born. She attended Mtshingwe and Baines Junior for her primary school education before enrolling with Eveline High School for her secondary school education.

Career

Sisa's interest in football started when she was eight years old and was scouted by a church elder who saw the need to nurture her after watching her play several times which led to the formation of Queen Lozikeyi Academy in 2016. She was groomed at Queen Lozikeyi Academy since she was 13 years-old before she was loaned to South African side Diepskloof in 2023 where she only lasted for a year as she faced visa issues. She would constantly train with another Bulawayo based academy Mpopoma Soccer Academy (MPOSA) in 2022 though she was not their player and her development did not go unnoticed as she was snapped by Highlanders Royals in 2024 after they got promoted into the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League.[1] She was one of the outstanding players that helped the club to survive relegation in their maiden season in the top flight league. She was tracked by the Zvishavane based Platinum Royals after they noticed her performances and signed her during the 2025 offseason bolstering their squad.

She made her Platinum Royals debut from the substitute bench replacing Ennety Chemhere in the 80th minute on 13 April 2025 against Harare City Queens at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane in the opening fixture of the 2025 Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League season. Her attacking play, dribbling and pinpoint passing since she was a young player earned her a national recognition after she was called up to represent the Zimbabwe National Under-17 Women's Team in 2019. Her dream to play outside Zimbabwe did not go as she wanted after Visa issues affected her stay at Diepskloof in South Africa as she spent just a single season in 2023 on loan from Queen Lozikeyi Academy.

Ambitions

Her ambition is to play at the highest level and also to represent the Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors at international tournaments and her role models are Arsenal's winger Bukayo Saka and her mom who always encourages her to do her best.

Gallery





References