Difference between revisions of "Sitabile Dewa"

Sitabile Dewa is the Executive Director and Founder of Women's Academy of Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE). She is a women’s rights and peace building practitioner with over a decade experience working tertiary students and rural women leaders. She is passionate about women empowerment, political and economic inclusion of women. Sitabile has been influential in advocating for women to take leadership responsibilities from local to national level. Ms Dewa is also one of the Founders and former Deputy Director of Heal Zimbabwe Trust (2010-2018) where among many projects she spearheaded the creation of women safe spaces for reconciliation, women led peace clubs and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and also worked extensively with women survivors of torture. She also advocated for the promotion of academic freedoms for tertiary female students when she was still part of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretariat between 2007- 2010. Her academic qualifications are as follows; Academic qualification- i) Master’s Degree in Human Rights, Peace and Development (Africa University) ii) Master’s Degree in International Relations (University of Zimbabwe) iii) Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology (University of Zimbabwe), iv) Post graduate Diploma in Democracy, Governance and Public Policy (ISS, Netherlands). She is an alumni of the United States Department of States International Visitor Leadership Program. And also holds a certificate from the Ulster University in Ireland in Transitional Justice. Sitabile is also a member of the International Republican Institute Generation Democracy Young leaders programme. She also has a certificate in gender mainstreaming from Gender links, a certificate in negotiation and mediation from Centre for Security studies- ETG Zurich Switzerland in collaboration with Africa University .Ms Dewa is also a founding member of #SheVotes, a platform for networking and amplifying the young women’s voice in the fight for a just society in Zimbabwe. She is also the Board Chairperson for Justice for Women Trust, an organisation that seeks to mobilise women and amplifies their voices to speak against injustices perpetrated against them. Through WALPE, Sitabile aims to increase the number and quality of women holding political offices by enhancing their capacity through leadership training, mentorship programs, grooming and campaign strategizing.