Difference between revisions of "Sitezi A1 Rest Camp"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The Sitezi A1 Rest Camp was a military rest camp for the 5th Brigade during Gukurahundi. The camp is in the district of North Gwanda. The 5th brigade turned the rest...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 20:47, 4 February 2022
The Sitezi A1 Rest Camp was a military rest camp for the 5th Brigade during Gukurahundi. The camp is in the district of North Gwanda.
The 5th brigade turned the rest camp into a detention and torture center.
There are reports of murder that took place there. In 1999 a mass grave was uncovered and remains of the victims of murder by the 5th brigade were exhumed.