Difference between revisions of "Sithandazile Dube"

Dube is a teacher at [[Cowdry Park High School]] and is a resident member of the [[National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe]] in Bulawayo. Currently she is working on publishing a compilation of poems, but she is still searching for a publisher who will help her pull through. [[Intwasa Arts Festival]] recently published a book titled Around the Fire in which the versatile Dube contributed a story. In her story she dwells on forced marriages and folklore.<ref name="SE">Sharon Sibindi, [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2014/07/04/sithandazile-dube-multi-tasking-mother-poet/], ''Southern Eye, Published: 04 July, 2014 , Accessed: 18 February, 2020''</ref>

Dube is a teacher at [[Cowdry Park High School]] and is a resident member of the [[National Arts Gallery of Zimbabwe]] in Bulawayo. Currently she is working on publishing a compilation of poems, but she is still searching for a publisher who will help her pull through. [[Intwasa Arts Festival]] recently published a book titled Around the Fire in which the versatile Dube contributed a story. In her story she dwells on forced marriages and folklore.<ref name="SE">Sharon Sibindi, [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2014/07/04/sithandazile-dube-multi-tasking-mother-poet/], ''Southern Eye, Published: 04 July, 2014 , Accessed: 18 February, 2020''</ref>

A few years ago, she was one of the few participants from [[Bulawayo]] to earn a role on the high-status [[Harare]] movie, The Gentleman. Dube has also featured in [[NAMA]] award winning television productions that include Suku and Mr Perfect. She has also graced productions such as Ezako Mkhakha currently showing on television, Kings Kraal, Nomhle, Inhlanhla, Choose Mazikhethela and Freeman including a range of radio dramas. Dube is a two time NAMA nominee for Outstanding Poet. She has exhibited her artistic ability on the international scenes as she has gone as far as South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and the UK.<ref name="Sunday News">Ntombiyolwandle Ndlovu, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/meet-the-multi-talented-artiste/], ''The Sunday News, Published: 13 March, 2016 , Accessed: 18 February, 2020''</ref>

A few years ago, she was one of the few participants from [[Bulawayo]] to earn a role on the high-status [[Harare]] movie, The Gentleman. Dube has also featured in [[NAMA]] award winning television productions that include Suku and Mr Perfect. She has also graced productions such as Ezako Mkhakha currently showing on television, Kings Kraal, Nomhle, Inhlanhla, Choose Mazikhethela and Freeman including a range of radio dramas. Dube is a two time NAMA nominee for Outstanding Poet. She has exhibited her artistic ability on the international scenes as she has gone as far as South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and the UK.<ref name="Sunday News">Ntombiyolwandle Ndlovu, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/meet-the-multi-talented-artiste/], ''The Sunday News, Published: 13 March, 2016 , Accessed: 18 February, 2020''</ref>



Sithandazile Dube is a Zimbabwean poet, an actress, a model, an author, a school teacher and above all she is a mother. She has proved beyond any reasonable doubt to be one of the leading female poets in Bulawayo and in Zimbabwe.

Background

Born in Bulawayo, Dube grew up in Magwegwe and her rural home is in Nkayi district. She had her father as her inspiration in getting into the arts industry as he was an artiste though not well known in the public.

Education

She is a 2003 graduate of Belvedere Technical Teachers' College, a specialist in commercial subjects who was born in Nkayi.

Career

A few years ago, she was one of the few participants from Bulawayo to earn a role on the high-status Harare movie, The Gentleman. Dube has also featured in NAMA award winning television productions that include Suku and Mr Perfect. She has also graced productions such as Ezako Mkhakha currently showing on television, Kings Kraal, Nomhle, Inhlanhla, Choose Mazikhethela and Freeman including a range of radio dramas. Dube is a two time NAMA nominee for Outstanding Poet. She has exhibited her artistic ability on the international scenes as she has gone as far as South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and the UK.[1]

Dube is a teacher at Cowdry Park High School and is a resident member of the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Currently she is working on publishing a compilation of poems, but she is still searching for a publisher who will help her pull through. Intwasa Arts Festival recently published a book titled Around the Fire in which the versatile Dube contributed a story. In her story she dwells on forced marriages and folklore.[2]

Awards

Because of her prowess in poetry she was voted the most outstanding poet during the 2013 National Arts Media Awards.

In 2008 she landed an award at Ibumba Festival Poetry contest.

References