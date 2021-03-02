Sithembiso Nyoni is a politician affiliated to the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party and is the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises. She contested in the 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for Nkayi North

Background

She was born Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni on the 29th of September 1949 in Silobela District in the Midlands province. She is married to Peter Baka Nyoni. Nyoni is also mother-in-law to Movement for Democratic Change's Lovemore Moyo who served as speaker of Parliament during the Government of National Unity. She is also founder and President of the Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress (ORAP) which she founded in 1981 as a forum to discuss developmental issues in the Manicaland and Matabeleland provinces. Her organization encourages self-reliance projects in these communities were there is lack of natural resources and a bad climate.[1]

Education

She completed her primary education in 1961 at St Patrick’s Mission in Gweru. She then studied for her secondary education at St David’s Bonda in Nyanga in 1966 and went on to study for her Advanced Levels.She has attained :

Diploma in Rural and Social development

Advanced diploma in Adult Education

Master of Arts degree in Rural Social Development.

Political career

She started political activism in 1975 while she was at the University of Zimbabwe in the fight against racial discrimination and theUnilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) by Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith. After independence she joined the cabinet in 1995 as Deputy Minister of Public Construction and National Housing.[2] She also participated in the 2000 parliamentary elections as a ZANU PF candidate for Bulawayo but she lost the seat. In 2002 she was appointed Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises Development and re-appointed to the same ministry in 2005 after her appointment as a non constituency Member of Parliament.[3] She had lost the Magwegwe-Lobengula parliamentary seat in the same year. Nyoni was elected Nkayi North member of parliament in the March 2008 parliamentary elections defeating the Movement for Democratic Change's Mlilo Thembinkosi. During the (GNU) between 2008 and 2013, Nyoni was re-appointed to head the ministry of Small to Medium Enterprises Development.

She was elected Member of Parliament for Nkayi North in the July 2018 elections.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sithembiso Nyoni was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sithembiso Nyoni is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$7,097.00. [4]

Previous Positions

Nyoni started her career as a high school teacher and a visiting professor at Selly Oak Colleges in Birmingham, England.She then became an Adjunct Professor at the School for International Living in Brattleboro.[5]

Stance on Vendor Removal From Town

Minister Nyoni advocated that vendors be removed from the city centre .She was reported as saying,

“The President talked about vendors in Harare that they should vacate the CBD. We thank the directive as this will make them join the formalised sector for them to be able to access finance. Zimra has been running workshops at provincial and district levels in order for SMEs to understand the rules and regulations of taxation and also appreciating the need for them to pay tax as a result of that. “Between January and June nearly 14 000 SMEs had registered to pay tax,” she said. “We also want to make sure that vendors get the POS machines as this is a good move towards their businesses,” said the minister.[6]





Awards

She has won international awards for her leadership namely;

Right Livelihood Award (1993) for outstanding leadership in grass-roots mobilization against hunger.

United Nations 50 Communities Award (1995) for effective mobilization of communities around environmental issues and forestry.

Humanitarian Award from InterAction (1999) for demonstrating her extraordinary leadership in support of non-governmental organizations and the people they serve.















