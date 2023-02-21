The appointment came weeks following the death of coach [[Nyarai Chirwa]].<ref name="Soccer241"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/02/20/sithethelelwe-kwinji-15-sibanda-joins-fc-platinum-family/ Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda joins FC Platinum family], ''Soccer241'', Published: 20 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023</ref>

She rejoined [[Lizwe Sweswe]] having worked together at [[Tsholotsho Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] a few years ago.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/03/13/mighty-warriors-coach-sithethelelwe-sibanda-joins-d1-club/ Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda joins D1 club], ''Soccer24'', Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: December 20, 2021</ref>

In March 2021, Sibanda joined Central Region Division One side Trukumb Mine FC as their assistant coach.

In March 2021, Sibanda joined Central Region Division One side Trukumb Mine FC as their assistant coach. She rejoined [[Lizwe Sweswe]] having worked together at [[Tsholotsho Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] a few years ago.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/03/13/mighty-warriors-coach-sithethelelwe-sibanda-joins-d1-club/ Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda joins D1 club], ''Soccer24'', Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: December 20, 2021</ref>

She coached Helemu Primary School in [[Bulawayo]] and Somvubu Secondary School.

She coached Helemu Primary School in [[Bulawayo]] and Somvubu Secondary School.

Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda is a Zimbabwean football coach and former footballer. She is the current coach of Zimbabwe's senior women's football team known as the Mighty Warriors. Sibanda became the first female assistant coach at a professional men's soccer club, Tsholotsho FC.

Education

Between 2018 and 2019, she was part of the inaugural FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme. The programme saw participants going through a year of acquiring new knowledge, skills and experience.[1] Sithethelelwe Sibanda is a holder of several coaching badges – including the CAF A license, German A coaching certificate, FIFA Mentorship and CAF instructorship.[2]

Career

She is a founding member of the Zimbabwean Grassroot Soccer team.[3]

Sibanda started playing football in school at the age of 14 and in 1998 landed a spot as a midfielder on the National Zimbabwean Women’s Team.[3]

Coaching

She coached Helemu Primary School in Bulawayo and Somvubu Secondary School.

In March 2021, Sibanda joined Central Region Division One side Trukumb Mine FC as their assistant coach.

She rejoined Lizwe Sweswe having worked together at Tsholotsho Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League a few years ago.[4]

In February 2023, Sibanda was appointed FC Platinum’s women team, Platinum Royals coach.

The appointment came weeks following the death of coach Nyarai Chirwa.[5]