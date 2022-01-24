Difference between revisions of "Sithokozile Chamisa"
In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
==Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures==
Latest revision as of 18:02, 24 January 2022
|Sithokozile Chamisa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|lawyer
|Home town
|Chipinge
|Spouse(s)
|Nelson Chamisa
|Children
|Ashlee Chamisa
Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa.
In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
Background
Children
Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures
Video