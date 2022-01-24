Difference between revisions of "Sithokozile Chamisa"

In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.

In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->

Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa.

In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.

Background

Children

Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures

Video

Sithokozile Chamisa is introduced by her husband, Nelson, at a rally in May 2018



