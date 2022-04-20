Difference between revisions of "Sithokozile Chamisa"
==Background==
===Children===
|Sithokozile Chamisa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|lawyer
|Home town
|Chipinge
|Spouse(s)
|Nelson Chamisa
|Children
|Ashlee Chamisa
Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa.
In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
