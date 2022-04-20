Difference between revisions of "Sithokozile Chamisa"

Sithokozile Chamisa then joined Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid) as Program Manager - Active Citizenship from January 2018 to March 2019.<ref name="L"/>

Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa.

In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.

Background

She met Nelson Chamisa at a birthday dinner for the late former MDC spokesperson Learnmore Jongwe's wife, Rutendo, in 2000.

Chamisa, then the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu), said he had borrowed a vehicle – a Nissan Hardbody – from Tapiwa Mashakada, to go and impress girls at college.

Narrating how he met his wife, Chamisa said:

"Rutendo said I’m introducing you to my cousin, and when I saw her I thought to myself, this is a woman to settle down with. I had no cent to my name and she repelled my advances. She said I’m a lawyer, you know. I said I’m a lawyer too. Which university did I go to, she asked. I said I haven’t enrolled to study law, but I will."

The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.[1]

Age

Sithokozile Chamisa was born on 28 February 1978.[1]

Children

Education

Sithokozile Chamisa graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002. In 2008, she graduated with a Master’s Degree in Gender and Women's Rights from the same institution.[2]

Career

She was the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association Programme Manager from September 2003 to December 2010. In February 2011, she joined Trócaire where she served as Programme Manager-Civil Society Support until December 2017.

Sithokozile Chamisa then joined Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid) as Program Manager - Active Citizenship from January 2018 to March 2019.[2]

Sithokozile Chamisa is introduced by her husband, Nelson, at a rally in May 2018



