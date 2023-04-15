Difference between revisions of "Sithokozile Chamisa"
Pindulaadmin
Michaellaban
}}'''Sithokozile Chamisa''' is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, [[Nelson Chamisa]].
In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozileto party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisastays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
Narrating how he met his wife, Chamisa said:
The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.<ref name="ZL"/>
The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.<ref name="ZL"/>
==Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures==
[[Category:Lawyers]]
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
|Sithokozile Chamisa
|Born
|Sithokozile Nyaradzo Thabethe
February 28, 1978
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|lawyer
|Home town
|Chipinge
|Spouse(s)
|Nelson Chamisa
|Children
|Ashlee Chamisa
Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current (2023) CCC, former President MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa.
In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
Personal
Born: 15 April 1978,
Marriage:
Children: Ashlee Chamisa.
She met Nelson Chamisa at a birthday dinner for the late former MDC spokesperson Learnmore Jongwe's wife, Rutendo, in 2000. Chamisa, then the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu), said he had borrowed a vehicle – a Nissan Hardbody – from Tapiwa Mashakada, to go and impress girls at college. Narrating how he met his wife, Chamisa said:
"Rutendo said I’m introducing you to my cousin, and when I saw her I thought to myself, this is a woman to settle down with. I had no cent to my name and she repelled my advances. She said I’m a lawyer, you know. I said I’m a lawyer too. Which university did I go to, she asked. I said I haven’t enrolled to study law, but I will."
The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.[1]
School/Education
Primary:
Secondary:
Tertiary: Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002.
Master’s Degree in Gender and Women's Rights, University of Zimbabwe in 2008. [2]
Servce/Career
Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association Programme Manager from September 2003 to December 2010. In February 2011, she joined Trócaire where she served as Programme Manager-Civil Society Support until December 2017. Sithokozile Chamisa then joined Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid) as Program Manager - Active Citizenship from January 2018 to March 2019. [2]
Events
Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures
Video
References
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Sithokozile Thabethe, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2022