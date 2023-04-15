Pindula

     '''Sithokozile Chamisa''' is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, [[Nelson Chamisa]].  
     }}'''Sithokozile Chamisa''' is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current ('''2023''') CCC, former President MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the '''2018 elections''', [[Nelson Chamisa]].  
  
In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
In '''May 2018''', Nelson Chamisa introduced '''Sithokozile''' to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that '''Sithokozile Chamisa''' stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.
  
==Background==
==Personal==
 
'''Born:''' ''15 April 1978'', <br/>
She met Nelson Chamisa at a birthday dinner for the late former MDC spokesperson [[Learnmore Jongwe]]'s wife, Rutendo, in 2000.
'''Marriage:''' <br/>
 
'''Children:''' [[Ashlee Chamisa]]. <br/>
Chamisa, then the secretary-general of the [[Zimbabwe National Students Union]] (Zinasu), said he had borrowed a vehicle – a Nissan Hardbody – from [[Tapiwa Mashakada]], to go and impress girls at college.
 
  
She met [[Nelson Chamisa]] at a birthday dinner for the late former MDC spokesperson [[Learnmore Jongwe]]'s wife, Rutendo, in '''2000'''. Chamisa, then the secretary-general of the [[Zimbabwe National Students Union]] (Zinasu), said he had borrowed a vehicle – a Nissan Hardbody – from [[Tapiwa Mashakada]], to go and impress girls at college.
 
Narrating how he met his wife, Chamisa said:
 
Narrating how he met his wife, Chamisa said:
 
 
<blockquote>"Rutendo said I’m introducing you to my cousin, and when I saw her I thought to myself, this is a woman to settle down with. I had no cent to my name and she repelled my advances. She said I’m a lawyer, you know. I said I’m a lawyer too. Which university did I go to, she asked. I said I haven’t enrolled to study law, but I will."</blockquote>
 
<blockquote>"Rutendo said I’m introducing you to my cousin, and when I saw her I thought to myself, this is a woman to settle down with. I had no cent to my name and she repelled my advances. She said I’m a lawyer, you know. I said I’m a lawyer too. Which university did I go to, she asked. I said I haven’t enrolled to study law, but I will."</blockquote>
  
 
The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.<ref name="ZL"/>
 
The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.<ref name="ZL"/>
  
===Age===
==School/Education==
 
'''Primary:'''
Sithokozile Chamisa was born on 28 February 1978.
'''Secondary:'''
 
'''Tertiary:''' Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in '''2002'''. <br/>
===Children===
Master’s Degree in Gender and Women's Rights, [[University of Zimbabwe]] in '''2008'''. <ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/sithokozile-thabethe-1708333b/ Sithokozile Thabethe], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2022</ref> <br/>
 
 
*[[Ashlee Chamisa]]
 
  
==Education==
==Servce/Career==
[[Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association]] Programme Manager from '''September 2003''' to '''December 2010'''. In '''February 2011''', she joined Trócaire where she served as Programme Manager-Civil Society Support until '''December 2017'''.
'''Sithokozile Chamisa''' then joined Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid) as Program Manager - Active Citizenship from '''January 2018''' to '''March 2019'''. <ref name="L"/>
  
Sithokozile Chamisa graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in 2002. In 2008, she graduated with a Master's Degree in Gender and Women's Rights from the same institution.
==Events==
 
 
==Career==
 
 
 
She was the [[Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association]] Programme Manager from September 2003 to December 2010. In February 2011, she joined Trócaire where she served as Programme Manager-Civil Society Support until December 2017.
 
 
 
Sithokozile Chamisa then joined Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid) as Program Manager - Active Citizenship from January 2018 to March 2019.
 
  
 
==Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures==
 
==Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures==
|title= Sithokozile Chamisa - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title= Sithokozile Chamisa - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Nelson Chamisa, Sithokozile Chamisa, Fresh in a box
|keywords= Nelson Chamisa,Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association,  
 
|description= Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. And the wife of CCC Party president, Nelson Chamisa
 
|description= Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. And the wife of CCC Party president, Nelson Chamisa
 
|image= Chamisa-wife.jpg
 
|image= Chamisa-wife.jpg
 
|image_alt= Sithokozile Chamisa
 
|image_alt= Sithokozile Chamisa
 
}}
 
}}
[[Category:Lawyers]]
[[Category:Lawyers]]
 
[[Category:Lawyers]]
 
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
 
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]

Sithokozile Chamisa
Chamisa-wife.jpg
BornSithokozile Nyaradzo Thabethe
(1978-02-28) February 28, 1978 (age 45)
NationalityZimbabwean
Occupationlawyer
Home townChipinge
Spouse(s)Nelson Chamisa
ChildrenAshlee Chamisa

Sithokozile Chamisa is a Zimbabwean legal professional. She is mostly known for being the wife of current (2023) CCC, former President MDC-T president and MDC Alliance presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa.

In May 2018, Nelson Chamisa introduced Sithokozile to party supporters at a rally. He also said that unlike other politicians, his family had chosen that Sithokozile Chamisa stays away from the limelight, instead focusing on their personal family lives.

Personal

Born: 15 April 1978,
Marriage:
Children: Ashlee Chamisa.

She met Nelson Chamisa at a birthday dinner for the late former MDC spokesperson Learnmore Jongwe's wife, Rutendo, in 2000. Chamisa, then the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu), said he had borrowed a vehicle – a Nissan Hardbody – from Tapiwa Mashakada, to go and impress girls at college. Narrating how he met his wife, Chamisa said:

"Rutendo said I’m introducing you to my cousin, and when I saw her I thought to myself, this is a woman to settle down with. I had no cent to my name and she repelled my advances. She said I’m a lawyer, you know. I said I’m a lawyer too. Which university did I go to, she asked. I said I haven’t enrolled to study law, but I will."

The courtship went on for six months before she relented, he revealed.[1]

School/Education

Primary: Secondary: Tertiary: Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002.
Master’s Degree in Gender and Women's Rights, University of Zimbabwe in 2008. [2]

Servce/Career

Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association Programme Manager from September 2003 to December 2010. In February 2011, she joined Trócaire where she served as Programme Manager-Civil Society Support until December 2017. Sithokozile Chamisa then joined Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid) as Program Manager - Active Citizenship from January 2018 to March 2019. [2]

Events

Sithokozile Chamisa Pictures

  • Sithokozile Chamisa.jpeg
  • Meet-Nelson-Chamisas-Wife-Sithokozile-Chamisa.jpg
  • Sithokozile Chamisa Church n.jpg

Video

Sithokozile Chamisa is introduced by her husband, Nelson, at a rally in May 2018


References

  1. Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; no text was provided for refs named ZL
  2. 2.0 2.1 Sithokozile Thabethe, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2022
