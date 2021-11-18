Difference between revisions of "Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = |...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:13, 18 November 2021
|Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba
|Known for
|Being Passion Java's wife
Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba was a Zimbabwean scriptwriter-cum-actress. She became known after playing the role of Mbuya vaBiko in the College Central series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.
Background
Children
She had a daughter named Kelly.
Career
Sitshengisiwe Siziba was the programme officer at Patsimeredu Edutainment Trust. In 2021 she wrote the 13-episode radio drama, Shelea that was featured by Hivos under its She-Leads project in partnership with the Irish embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. The drama chronicles the story of a young female politician, Shelea, who faces hurdles as she tries to balance being a mother and rising to power while making a difference in her community.[1]
References
- ↑ WINSTONE ANTONIO, Hivos urges female artistes to keep knocking, NewsDay, Published: April 1, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021