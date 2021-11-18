| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba was a Zimbabwean scriptwriter-cum-actress. She became known after playing the role of Mbuya vaBiko in the College Central series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.

Background

Children

She had a daughter named Kelly.

Career

Sitshengisiwe Siziba was the programme officer at Patsimeredu Edutainment Trust. In 2021 she wrote the 13-episode radio drama, Shelea that was featured by Hivos under its She-Leads project in partnership with the Irish embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. The drama chronicles the story of a young female politician, Shelea, who faces hurdles as she tries to balance being a mother and rising to power while making a difference in her community.[1]