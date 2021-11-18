Pindula

Revision as of 10:15, 18 November 2021

Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba
Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba
Born1979
DiedNovember 16, 2021
Known forBeing an actress

Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba was a Zimbabwean scriptwriter-cum-actress. She became known after playing the role of Mbuya vaBiko in the College Central series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.

Background

Children

She had a daughter named Kelly.

Career

Sitshengisiwe Siziba was the programme officer at Patsimeredu Edutainment Trust. In 2021 she wrote the 13-episode radio drama, Shelea that was featured by Hivos under its She-Leads project in partnership with the Irish embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. The drama chronicles the story of a young female politician, Shelea, who faces hurdles as she tries to balance being a mother and rising to power while making a difference in her community.[1]

References

  1. WINSTONE ANTONIO, Hivos urges female artistes to keep knocking, NewsDay, Published: April 1, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
