Sitshengisiwe Siziba was the programme officer at Patsimeredu Edutainment Trust. In 2021 she wrote the 13-episode radio drama, ''Shelea'' that was featured by Hivos under its She-Leads project in partnership with the Irish embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. The drama chronicles the story of a young female politician, ''Shelea'', who faces hurdles as she tries to balance being a mother and rising to power while making a difference in her community.<ref name="ND">WINSTONE ANTONIO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/04/hivos-urges-female-artistes-to-keep-knocking/ Hivos urges female artistes to keep knocking], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 1, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref>

Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba was a Zimbabwean scriptwriter-cum-actress. She became known after playing the role of Mbuya vaBiko in the College Central series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.

Background

Children

She had a daughter named Kelly.

Career

Acting

Apart from appearing on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo as Mbuya vaBiko, Sithengisiwe Olinda Siziba appeared as Stella in Chengeto Africa's drama series Mbai Mbai. [2]