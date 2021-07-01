In 2017, Musithu was instrumental in the transfer of the functions of the Registrar of the Tax Courts in Zimbabwe from the then office of the Revenue Commissioner responsible for the administration of the revenue Acts, in terms of which Tax Courts are established, to the High Court Registrar (Fiscal Appeals Courts), in order to align the administration of justice in that area in line with regional and international best practice.<ref name="H"/>

In 2017, Musithu was instrumental in the transfer of the functions of the Registrar of the Tax Courts in Zimbabwe from the then office of the Revenue Commissioner responsible for the administration of the revenue Acts, in terms of which Tax Courts are established, to the High Court Registrar (Fiscal Appeals Courts), in order to align the administration of justice in that area in line with regional and international best practice.<ref name="H"/>

As the head of the litigation unit of Zimra, he was instrumental in setting up the litigation unit back then in 2004. Justice Musithu handled revenue litigation, which covers the following: Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs and Excise as well as tariff classification disputes for Zimra. As the head of the litigation unit, he was also responsible for non-revenue litigation which covers areas in general civil litigation, labour and criminal litigation.

As the head of the litigation unit of Zimra, he was instrumental in setting up the litigation unit back then in 2004. Justice Musithu handled revenue litigation, which covers the following: Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs and Excise as well as tariff classification disputes for Zimra. As the head of the litigation unit, he was also responsible for non-revenue litigation which covers areas in general civil litigation, labour and criminal litigation.

During his tenure at Zimra, he was the authority’s head of litigation, a position he held until he was appointed as the acting director of legal services. Apart from practising law in the early years of his career, Justice Musithu also doubled as a part-time lecturer in Commercial and Business Law at some local colleges such as [[Speciss College]] and [[Trust Academy]].

During his tenure at Zimra, he was the authority’s head of litigation, a position he held until he was appointed as the acting director of legal services. Apart from practising law in the early years of his career, Justice Musithu also doubled as a part-time lecturer in Commercial and Business Law at some local colleges such as [[Speciss College]] and [[Trust Academy]].

In 1997, Siyabona Paul Musithu joined private practice and worked for two different law firms in Harare, before briefly joining a reputable insurance firm. He left the insurance firm and returned to private practice with another law firm before leaving to join the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in 2004.

In 1997, Siyabonga Paul Musithu joined private practice and worked for two different law firms in Harare, before briefly joining a reputable insurance firm. He left the insurance firm and returned to private practice with another law firm before leaving to join the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in 2004.

He holds a Bachelor of Law Honours Degree and a Masters in Business Administration. He also holds several certificates in international taxation and trade law, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), World Customs Organisation (WCO), COMESA and SADC amongst others. In September 2019, Musithu was studying for a Masters of International Law Degree.<ref name="H"/>

He holds a Bachelor of Law Honours Degree and a Masters in Business Administration. He also holds several certificates in international taxation and trade law, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), World Customs Organisation (WCO), COMESA and SADC amongst others. In September 2019, Musithu was studying for a Masters of International Law Degree.<ref name="H"/>

He then proceeded to Marist Brothers in Nyanga, for his A-Levels from 1991 to 1992. Musithu enrolled with the University of Zimbabwe in 1993 and was registered as a legal practitioner, notary public and conveyancer in February 1997.

He then proceeded to Marist Brothers in Nyanga, for his A-Levels from 1991 to 1992. Musithu enrolled with the University of Zimbabwe in 1993 and was registered as a legal practitioner, notary public and conveyancer in February 1997.

Siyabona Paul Musithu did part of his primary education at Vungwi Primary School, before moving to Mnene Boarding School in Mberengwa, where he finished his primary and secondary education.

Siyabonga Paul Musithu did part of his primary education at Vungwi Primary School, before moving to Mnene Boarding School in Mberengwa, where he finished his primary and secondary education.

Siyabona Paul Musithu

Siyabona Paul Musithu is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner. In September 2019, Musithu was sworn in as a High Court judge.

Background

Musithu was born in Shurugwi.[1]

Education

Siyabona Paul Musithu did part of his primary education at Vungwi Primary School, before moving to Mnene Boarding School in Mberengwa, where he finished his primary and secondary education.

He then proceeded to Marist Brothers in Nyanga, for his A-Levels from 1991 to 1992. Musithu enrolled with the University of Zimbabwe in 1993 and was registered as a legal practitioner, notary public and conveyancer in February 1997.

He holds a Bachelor of Law Honours Degree and a Masters in Business Administration. He also holds several certificates in international taxation and trade law, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), World Customs Organisation (WCO), COMESA and SADC amongst others. In September 2019, Musithu was studying for a Masters of International Law Degree.[1]

Career

In 1997, Siyabona Paul Musithu joined private practice and worked for two different law firms in Harare, before briefly joining a reputable insurance firm. He left the insurance firm and returned to private practice with another law firm before leaving to join the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in 2004.

During his tenure at Zimra, he was the authority’s head of litigation, a position he held until he was appointed as the acting director of legal services. Apart from practising law in the early years of his career, Justice Musithu also doubled as a part-time lecturer in Commercial and Business Law at some local colleges such as Speciss College and Trust Academy.

As the head of the litigation unit of Zimra, he was instrumental in setting up the litigation unit back then in 2004. Justice Musithu handled revenue litigation, which covers the following: Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs and Excise as well as tariff classification disputes for Zimra. As the head of the litigation unit, he was also responsible for non-revenue litigation which covers areas in general civil litigation, labour and criminal litigation.

In 2017, Musithu was instrumental in the transfer of the functions of the Registrar of the Tax Courts in Zimbabwe from the then office of the Revenue Commissioner responsible for the administration of the revenue Acts, in terms of which Tax Courts are established, to the High Court Registrar (Fiscal Appeals Courts), in order to align the administration of justice in that area in line with regional and international best practice.[1]