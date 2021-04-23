Difference between revisions of "Siyabonga Shibe"

Pindula

'''Siyabonga Melongisi Shibe''' is a South African actor known for his roles on '''Uzalo''', '''Scandal!''' and the SABC1 drama series Gaz'lam.
 
 
===TV Roles===
 
===TV Roles===

Siyabonga Melongisi Shibe is a South African actor known for his roles on Uzalo, Scandal! and the SABC1 drama series Gaz'lam.

Background

He grew up in Umlazi in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Shibe moved to Johannesburg in 1999 to pursue a career in acting after he graduated.[1]

Age

Siyabonga Shibe was born on 23 February 1978.[1]

Education

After he matriculated, Siyabonga studied drama at Natal Technicon.[1]

Career

His first acting role was in the international feature film, The Stripes Of A Hero and the role of Sifiso in the TV series Gaz'lam followed.

After filming season 1 of Gaz'lam, he acted in the feature film James' Journey To Jerusalem (2003) for which he won a Best Male Actor award at the Jerusalem International Film Festival.

His other TV credits include roles in the 2004 mini-series Human Cargo, Mthunzini.com and the British series Wild At Heart. He controversially resigned from Mtunizini.com in September 2007, claiming he wasn't being paid enough.

In 2006 he appeared in the feature film The Trail, playing the role of Mad Dog.

From 2007-2008 he played the role of the wheelin’ and dealin’ lifeguard Mandla Nyawose on the SABC1 drama series Bay of Plenty.

In 2008 he played the role of Thami in the second season of the SABC1 drama series A Place Called Home.

In 2010 he joined the cast of the e.tv soapie Scandal!, playing taxi driver Fila.[1]

Rockville

Shibe made his debut in the season five premiere of Rockville on Sunday, 4 April 2021. He stars as Kalashnikov.[2]

TV Roles

Caption text
Show Character
A Place Called Home - Season 2 Thami
Ashes to Ashes (2015-2016) - Season 1 Kgosi
Bay of Plenty - Season 1 Mandla Nyawose
Doubt - Season 1 Captain Dube
Gaz'lam - Seasons 1-4 Sifiso
Generations - Season 1 Joshua
Home Affairs - Season 4 Zakes
Isidingo - Season 1 Detective Nelson Xaba
Is'thunzi - Seasons 1-2 Matthews
Madiba - Season 1 Chief Jongintaba
Mtunzini.com - Season 1 Waxy
Rockville - Season 5 Kalashnikov
Scandal! - Season 1 Kila
Silent Witness - Season 12 Maidstone
Stokvel - Seasons 1-2 Richard
Uzalo - Seasons 3-7 Qhabanga
Wild at Heart - Season 1 Themba Khumalo
Z'bondiwe - Seasons 1-3 Detective Bheka Shabangu

[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Siyabonga Shibe, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 23, 2021
  2. Sabelo Makhubo, Siyabonga Shibe celebrates new role on Rockville, JustNje, Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021
  3. Siyabonga Shibe, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2021
