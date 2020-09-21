Difference between revisions of "Siyai Neshanje"

In July 2018, Siyai Nesanje was elected to Ward 35 Masvingo RDC, as an independent, with 787 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 35 Masvingo RDC with 787 votes, beating Benson Shuro of MDC-Alliance with 546 votes, Allen Mshangi of Zanu-PF with 382 votes, Innocent Chikware, independent with 113 votes, Farai Kufonya of BZA with 61 votes, Magret Mahuni of PRC with 24 votes and Shuvai Muganji of UDA with 11 votes. [1]

