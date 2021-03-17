Difference between revisions of "Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga"
Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.
Background
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]
Contacts & Social Media
- Twitter: Siyanda]
- Email: siyandabani@gmail.com
Career
When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[1]
Businesses
Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[2]
