Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.

Background

Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]

Contacts & Social Media

  • Twitter: Siyanda]
  • Email: siyandabani@gmail.com

Career

When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[1]

Businesses

Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[2]

