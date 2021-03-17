|description= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.

Background

Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]

Education

She studied media and communications at Nelson Mandela University.[1]

Career

After completing her studies Dzenga then moved to Cape Town for work purposes as an intern. She worked for a film magazine and then switched over to associated where she worked for Good Housekeeping magazine as a content producer. She worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as well.[1]

When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[2] As a digital marketing coordinator for Estée Lauder she managed Jo Malone, Clinique and Bobbi Brown. Siya Bunny eventually resigned because she was studying Brand Management at Vega.[1]

Businesses

Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[3]