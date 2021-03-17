Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga''' is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communi...")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.<ref name="T">Naledi Sibisi, [https://www.thethrone.co.za/influencers/2019/5/20/interview-siyanda-dzenga-dbkxw INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA], ''The Throne'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
+
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.<ref name="TT">Naledi Sibisi, [https://www.thethrone.co.za/influencers/2019/5/20/interview-siyanda-dzenga-dbkxw INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA], ''The Throne'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Education==
 +
 
 +
She studied media and communications at Nelson Mandela University.<ref name="TT"/>
  
 
==Contacts & Social Media==
 
==Contacts & Social Media==
Line 12: Line 16:
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.<ref name="T">Buhle Mbete, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/fashion/style-muse-siya-bunny-on-work-beauty-and-travel-20180907 Style muse Siya Bunny on work, beauty and travel], ''True Love'', Published: September 7, 2018, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
+
After completing her studies Dzenga then moved to Cape Town for work purposes as an intern. She worked for a film magazine and then switched over to associated where she worked for ''Good Housekeeping'' magazine as a content producer. She worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as well.<ref name="TT"/>
 +
 
 +
When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.<ref name="T">Buhle Mbete, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/fashion/style-muse-siya-bunny-on-work-beauty-and-travel-20180907 Style muse Siya Bunny on work, beauty and travel], ''True Love'', Published: September 7, 2018, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref> As a digital marketing coordinator for Estée Lauder she managed ''Jo Malone'', ''Clinique'' and ''Bobbi Brown''. Siya Bunny eventually resigned because she was studying Brand Management at Vega.<ref name="TT"/>
  
 
===Businesses===
 
===Businesses===
Line 25: Line 31:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Siya Bunny, Siya Bunny Children, Siya Bunny Net Worth, Siya Bunny Husband, Siya Bunny Businesses
 
|keywords= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Siya Bunny, Siya Bunny Children, Siya Bunny Net Worth, Siya Bunny Husband, Siya Bunny Businesses
|description=  
+
|description= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
[[Category:South African Socialites]]
 
[[Category:South African Business People]]
 
[[Category:South African Socialites]]
 
[[Category:South African Business People]]
 
  
 
[[Category:South African Socialites]]
 
[[Category:South African Socialites]]
 
[[Category:South African Business People]]
 
[[Category:South African Business People]]

Revision as of 11:24, 17 March 2021

Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.

Background

Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]

Education

She studied media and communications at Nelson Mandela University.[1]

Contacts & Social Media

  • Twitter: Siyanda]
  • Email: siyandabani@gmail.com

Career

After completing her studies Dzenga then moved to Cape Town for work purposes as an intern. She worked for a film magazine and then switched over to associated where she worked for Good Housekeeping magazine as a content producer. She worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as well.[1]

When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[2] As a digital marketing coordinator for Estée Lauder she managed Jo Malone, Clinique and Bobbi Brown. Siya Bunny eventually resigned because she was studying Brand Management at Vega.[1]

Businesses

Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Naledi Sibisi, INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA, The Throne, Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  2. Buhle Mbete, Style muse Siya Bunny on work, beauty and travel, True Love, Published: September 7, 2018, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  3. Instapreneurs: This week’s episode followed the life of Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Just Nje, Published: August 2, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Siyanda_“Siya_Bunny”_Dzenga&oldid=100888"