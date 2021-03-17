Difference between revisions of "Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga"
Revision as of 11:24, 17 March 2021
Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.
Background
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]
Education
She studied media and communications at Nelson Mandela University.[1]
Contacts & Social Media
- Twitter: Siyanda]
- Email: siyandabani@gmail.com
Career
After completing her studies Dzenga then moved to Cape Town for work purposes as an intern. She worked for a film magazine and then switched over to associated where she worked for Good Housekeeping magazine as a content producer. She worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as well.[1]
When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[2] As a digital marketing coordinator for Estée Lauder she managed Jo Malone, Clinique and Bobbi Brown. Siya Bunny eventually resigned because she was studying Brand Management at Vega.[1]
Businesses
Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Naledi Sibisi, INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA, The Throne, Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Buhle Mbete, Style muse Siya Bunny on work, beauty and travel, True Love, Published: September 7, 2018, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Instapreneurs: This week’s episode followed the life of Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Just Nje, Published: August 2, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021