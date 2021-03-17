Difference between revisions of "Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga''' is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog ''Glow Up''.
|+
'''Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga''' is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog ''Glow Up''.
==Background==
==Background==
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.<ref name="TT">Naledi Sibisi, [https://www.thethrone.co.za/influencers/2019/5/20/interview-siyanda-dzenga-dbkxw INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA], ''The Throne'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.<ref name="TT">Naledi Sibisi, [https://www.thethrone.co.za/influencers/2019/5/20/interview-siyanda-dzenga-dbkxw INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA], ''The Throne'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Education==
==Education==
|Line 32:
|Line 36:
|keywords= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Siya Bunny, Siya Bunny Children, Siya Bunny Net Worth, Siya Bunny Husband, Siya Bunny Businesses
|keywords= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Siya Bunny, Siya Bunny Children, Siya Bunny Net Worth, Siya Bunny Husband, Siya Bunny Businesses
|description= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.
|description= Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
Revision as of 11:31, 17 March 2021
Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.
Background
Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]
Children
On 17 March 2021, Siya Bunny announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant. The gender of the child was not revealed in the video.
Education
She studied media and communications at Nelson Mandela University.[1]
Contacts & Social Media
- Twitter: Siyanda]
- Email: siyandabani@gmail.com
Career
After completing her studies Dzenga then moved to Cape Town for work purposes as an intern. She worked for a film magazine and then switched over to associated where she worked for Good Housekeeping magazine as a content producer. She worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as well.[1]
When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[2] As a digital marketing coordinator for Estée Lauder she managed Jo Malone, Clinique and Bobbi Brown. Siya Bunny eventually resigned because she was studying Brand Management at Vega.[1]
Businesses
Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Naledi Sibisi, INTERVIEW: SIYANDA DZENGA, The Throne, Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Buhle Mbete, Style muse Siya Bunny on work, beauty and travel, True Love, Published: September 7, 2018, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Instapreneurs: This week’s episode followed the life of Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga, Just Nje, Published: August 2, 2019, Retrieved: March 17, 2021