[[File:Siya Bunny.jpeg|thumb|Siya Bunny]] '''Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Dzenga''' is a South African social media influencer and entrepreneur. Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog ''Glow Up''.

Background

Siya Bunny hails from Eastern Cape, South Africa.[1]

Children

On 17 March 2021, Siya Bunny announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant. The gender of the child was not revealed in the video.

Education

She studied media and communications at Nelson Mandela University.[1]

Career

After completing her studies Dzenga then moved to Cape Town for work purposes as an intern. She worked for a film magazine and then switched over to associated where she worked for Good Housekeeping magazine as a content producer. She worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as well.[1]

When she joined Estée Lauder, she got a promotion in just three months. Siyanda Bunny had applied for the position several times and was rejected.[2] As a digital marketing coordinator for Estée Lauder she managed Jo Malone, Clinique and Bobbi Brown. Siya Bunny eventually resigned because she was studying Brand Management at Vega.[1]

Businesses

Siya Bunny is the Founding Director and Strategist at Imbewu Digital Communications and a partner at Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience. She is also the owner of the lifestyle blog Glow Up.[3]