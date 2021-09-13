The school has produced many notable people in history of Zimbabwe since the 1980s. The school is most notably for high grades and does [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council]]'s Syllabus. [[ Joshua Nkomo ]] once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The Residents of Pelandaba Highly praise it as one of the best high schools located in a lower class suburb. It is owned by the , which was founded in 1816 by Richard Allen.

Sizane Secondary School is a high school that is located in Pelandaba Suburb, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. It is owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME), which was founded in 1816 by Richard Allen.

Location

Address: 61509 Sizanne St, Pelandaba, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 0941 3520

Cell: 09413520

Email:

History

Sizane High School was established in 1963 by the Society of Women of Southern Rhodesia under Lady Edna Caddick's supervision and was gifted to the AME (African Methodist Episcopal Church) in the early seventies.

(Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is the fruit of British Methodist mission activity in Southern Rhodesia which began in 1891, while the United Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is of American origin.)

Joshua Nkomo once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture 1992, 2006 and 2010 respectively.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

