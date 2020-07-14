Difference between revisions of "Sizane Secondary School"

Sizane Secondary School is a high school that is located in Pelandaba Suburb, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The school has produced many notable people in history of Zimbabwe since the 1980s. The school is most notably for high grades and does Zimbabwe Schools Examination Councils Syllabus. Joshua Nkomo once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The Residents of Pelandaba Highly praise it as one of the best high schools located in a lower class suburb. It is owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was founded in 1816 by Richard Allen.