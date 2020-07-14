Difference between revisions of "Sizane Secondary School"

−

The school has produced many notable people in history of Zimbabwe since the 1980s. The school is most notably for high grades and does [[Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council]]'s Syllabus. [[Joshua Nkomo]] once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The Residents of Pelandaba Highly praise it as one of the best high schools located in a lower class suburb. It is owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was founded in 1816 by Richard Allen.

