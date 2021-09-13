Difference between revisions of "Sizane Secondary Secondary"
Revision as of 13:06, 13 September 2021
Sizane Secondary Secondary, Pelandaba Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 61509 Sizanne St, Pelandaba, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.
History
Sizane High School was established in 1963 by the Society of Women of Southern Rhodesia under Lady Edna Caddick's supervision and was gifted to the AME Church in the early seventies.
Joshua Nkomo once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture 1992, 2006 and 2010 respectively.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
