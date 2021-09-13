Difference between revisions of "Sizane Secondary Secondary"
'''Sizane Secondary Secondary''', Pelandaba [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Sizane Secondary Secondary''', Pelandaba[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
('''September 2021''')
('''September 2021''')
'''Address:''' 61509 Sizanne St, Pelandaba, [[Mzilikazi]], [[Bulawayo]].
'''Address:''' 61509 Sizanne St, Pelandaba, [[Mzilikazi]], [[Bulawayo]].
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:'''
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
'''Sizane High School''' was established in '''1963''' by the Society of Women of Southern Rhodesia under Lady Edna Caddick's supervision and was gifted to the
'''Sizane High School''' was established in '''1963''' by the Society of Women of Southern Rhodesia under Lady Edna Caddick's supervision and was gifted to the
Church in the .
[[Joshua Nkomo]] once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture '''1992''', '''2006''' and '''2010''' respectively.
[[Joshua Nkomo]] once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture '''1992''', '''2006''' and '''2010''' respectively.
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
}}
}}
Sizane Secondary Secondary, is in Pelandaba, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 61509 Sizanne St, Pelandaba, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 0941 3520
Cell: 09413520
Email:
Web: https://search.co.zw/wiki/sizane-secondary-school/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Sizane High School was established in 1963 by the Society of Women of Southern Rhodesia under Lady Edna Caddick's supervision and was gifted to the AME (American Methodist Episcopalian) Church in the early seventies.
(Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is the fruit of British Methodist mission activity in Southern Rhodesia which began in 1891, while the United Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is of American origin.)
Joshua Nkomo once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture 1992, 2006 and 2010 respectively.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.