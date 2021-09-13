[[Joshua Nkomo]] once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture '''1992''', '''2006''' and '''2010''' respectively.

Sizane Secondary Secondary, is in Pelandaba, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 61509 Sizanne St, Pelandaba, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 0941 3520

Cell: 09413520

Email:

Web: https://search.co.zw/wiki/sizane-secondary-school/



History

Sizane High School was established in 1963 by the Society of Women of Southern Rhodesia under Lady Edna Caddick's supervision and was gifted to the AME (American Methodist Episcopalian) Church in the early seventies.

(Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is the fruit of British Methodist mission activity in Southern Rhodesia which began in 1891, while the United Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is of American origin.)

Joshua Nkomo once praised the school for good education and high standard of sports offered. The school has also won a number of the Merit awards from the ministry of Education, Sports, Arts and Culture 1992, 2006 and 2010 respectively.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information