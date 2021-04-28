Sizwe Dhlomo is a South African media personality.

Background

Sizwe Dhlomo is the grandchild of Isaac Dhlomo

Houses

Sizwe Dhlomo explained he bought his first house with the money from hosting MTV Base. He also explained that his second house was brought using money he received from his YFM, LIVEAmp and DJing days.[1]

Businesses

Career

Some of his notable work includes presenting on SuperSport, forming part of the inaugural Newzroom Afrika team and interviewing Michelle Obama and Bill Gates to name a few.[2]

MTV

Sizwe Dhlomo started his career in the media industry in 2005 as the host of MTV Base after he took part in the talent search contest and emerged the winner. He then became the VJ for the launch of MTV Base’s World Chart Express.[1]

YFM

He started his radio career on YFM and in 2013 he joined 947.[3]

Kaya FM

Sizwe Dhlomo joined Kaya FM on 6 July 2020.[2] Sizwe presents the Kaya Drive, Mondays to Fridays from 15h00 to 18h00.[4]