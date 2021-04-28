Difference between revisions of "Sizwe Dhlomo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Sizwe Dhlomo''' is a South African media personality. ==Background== Sizwe Dhlomo is the grandchild of Isaac Dhlomo ==Houses== Sizwe Dhlomo explained he bought his...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:02, 28 April 2021
Sizwe Dhlomo is a South African media personality.
Background
Sizwe Dhlomo is the grandchild of Isaac Dhlomo
Houses
Sizwe Dhlomo explained he bought his first house with the money from hosting MTV Base. He also explained that his second house was brought using money he received from his YFM, LIVEAmp and DJing days.[1]
Businesses
Career
Some of his notable work includes presenting on SuperSport, forming part of the inaugural Newzroom Afrika team and interviewing Michelle Obama and Bill Gates to name a few.[2]
MTV
Sizwe Dhlomo started his career in the media industry in 2005 as the host of MTV Base after he took part in the talent search contest and emerged the winner. He then became the VJ for the launch of MTV Base’s World Chart Express.[1]
YFM
He started his radio career on YFM and in 2013 he joined 947.[3]
Kaya FM
Sizwe Dhlomo joined Kaya FM on 6 July 2020.[2] Sizwe presents the Kaya Drive, Mondays to Fridays from 15h00 to 18h00.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 MASEGO SEEMELA, Sizwe Dhlomo addresses speculation that he got 'rich from connections', Herald Live, Published: November 9, 2020, Retrieved: April 28, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Kaya FM Welcomes Sizwe Dhlomo to the Home of The Afropolitan, Kaya FM, Published: 2020, Retrieved: April 28, 2021
- ↑ Sizwe Dhlomo, Cape Talk, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 28, 2021
- ↑ Sizwe Dhlomo KAYA DRIVE, Kaya FM, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 28, 2021